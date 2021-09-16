City announces shortlisted candidates

16 September 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek said that progress is being made to recruit and fill the positions of chief executive officer, as well as those of strategic executives for Economic Development and Community Services; and Information and Communication Technology.
In a media release issued by acting chief executive Mujiwa Mayumbelo, it was said that these positions are of strategic importance and that the filling thereof with suitably qualified and experienced individuals remains a key objective.
“Whilst the office of the chief executive retains the overall responsibility of ensuring the effective execution of the strategy of the municipal council, the respective departmental heads are equally responsible for important strategic functions as heads of technical departments responsible for the strategic leadership in the provision of key services both internally within the organisation as well as externally and to the benefit of the residents of Windhoek,” Mayumbelo said.
While hundreds of applications were received, only a maximum of five candidates may be shortlisted for consideration of a position – a process executed by a shortlisting committee and as prescribed in the Recruitment and Selection Regulations.

Feedback
For the position of chief executive:
• The advertisement of the chief executive officer attracted interest from different levels of professionals plying their trade in various industries and sectors. In total, 61 applications were received of which 25 were deemed to have met the minimum requirements. The five short-listed candidates are Conrad Lutombi, Joyce Mukubi, Dr Charmill Zamuee, Dr Eino Mvula and Moses Matyayi.
• For the position of strategic executive: economic development and community servicesl, 204 applications were received, of which 59 were deemed to have met the minimum requirements. The five short-listed candidates are Leslie Puriza, James Kalundu, Mary-Anne Kahitu, Zurilea Steenkamp and Vernouman Endjala.
• For the position of strategic executive: information and communication technology, 52 applications were received of which 16 were deemed to have met the minimum requirements. The five short-listed candidates for this position will be announced in due course.

Interviews
Interviews for the position of strategic executive: economic development and community services are scheduled for 23 and 24 September, while interviews for chief executive are scheduled for 27 and 28 September
According to Mayumbelo, given the importance of these positions, a rigorous and thorough recruitment and selection process will be followed which entails background checks, psychometric assessments, a closed structured interview, a livestreamed public presentation, and a medical examination.
“Following the finalisation of this process and the determination of a suitable candidate, a formal submission will be served at either the Management Committee or Council for resolution, and subsequently to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development,” he said.
He added that approved interview panels comprise suitably qualified and experienced panellists from diverse industry backgrounds. “They are mandated to ensure the overall objective of selecting candidates for the positions who not only meet, but who have a track record of impeccable professionalism, integrity, and of positive reputational stature,” Mayumbelo said.

