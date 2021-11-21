City Police celebrate 15 years

Photo CoW

The Windhoek City Police recently celebrated their 15th anniversary where it was announced that their headquarters would be renamed from P.A. de Wet to a name yet to be determined.

The announcement was made by deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases while delivering her address.

The anniversary was marked by a parade by the Namibian police that at Florence Nightingale Street and ended at the City of Windhoek headquarters.

At the same event, Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda urged Head of the City Police, Chief Abraham Kanime and his management, to recognise and reward hardworking police officers for putting their lives on the line to serve and protect the city. He said with the increase in Windhoek’s population, various criminal activities can also increase, pointing to crimes like robberies, housebreaking and theft of motor vehicles.

However, “the City Police have strengthened their efforts to fight crime and as a result, the level of crime in the capital has been reduced, which he said is clear testimony of the dedication and hard work of the police officers.

“Awards and decorative medals are a source of motivation and a symbol of recognition. Therefore, it is only correct that they are presented to deserving members, especially the long-serving members of the uniform. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to make sure that we are safe, and our properties are protected,” said Amupanda.

He added that the public must remember that crime prevention and road safety are not the responsibility of the police alone, but that of everyone. “I would like to call upon members of the community to be involved in policing, by ensuring that they claim ownership of their neighbourhoods and create a safer environment for all.”

While speaking at the same occasion, Kanime said that over the years that he has been with the force, he has seen creativity, innovation, dedication and commitments from various officers who demonstrated leadership for the betterment of the City Police.

He also told the officers that residents have certain expectations from the City Police as far as their safety is concerned and urged them to maintain a high level of professionalism in order to meet these expectations. – Nampa and own report

