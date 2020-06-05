City reduces flea market rental rates

05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
After being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction of monthly rental rates at the Windhoek flea market.
The new rental rates for lockable stalls is N$1 812.12 instead of N$2 475.90, while open trading areas will be charged N$334.08 per month instead of N$540.75. Those running food stands were charged N$778.06 and will now only pay N$410.78 per month.
The City also recommended that council subsidise a further 30% reduction on the cost of services for barbeque stands at the Windhoek flea market, “in order to ensure affordability for the traders”.
A site inspection was done on 18 February this year by the City of Windhoek to access the water supply points at the market and the number of pre-paid meters to be installed.
According to council documents, 28 of the 30 traders indicated that the rental rates were too high. “The traders proposed that a fair and affordable fee structure for the market will be in the range of N$150 to N$350 a month. However, this fee structure will not enable council to run the market on a cost recovery basis, as the fee structures proposed will not cover the additional cost for services provided at the market,” the documents read.
No cost related to water was included in the tariffs as the traders are expected to take full responsibility for the water at the market. “Council is mandated to facilitate the establishment and construction of informal markets and construction of trading sites and industrial stalls throughout the City,” it continued, stating that it is therefore critical that council not be a passive participant in economic development and job creation but an active agent for economic growth with focused interventions to aid the productive development of the SME sector.

Similar News

 

GBV may increase with alcohol sales opening

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a...

Health supplies for ministry

2 days ago - 02 June 2020 | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

CAN donates through CHICA

3 days ago - 01 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia through its CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme, donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to brave young childhood cancer patients.Mothers travel...

No support for planned B&B at Finkenstein

3 days ago - 01 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an incomplete application and no mandatory consent from the Finkenstein Home Owner’s association (FHA), the City of Windhoek has rejected an application...

Councillors could be held liable

6 days ago - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting...

Security threat biggest 5G concern

6 days ago - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic services

1 week ago - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Koop vandag nog by ’n boer

1 week ago - 27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] die droogte wat al jare lank boere in die land kwel, het die inperking ’n verdere impak op diegene wat sorg dat...

Success during uncertainty

1 week ago - 27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] their doors may close for good, the Side by Side Early Intervention Centre has survived in spite of current uncertain times, even...

Gymming and the new normal

1 week ago - 22 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] If everything goes according the plan, the Believe Fitness community will be opening on 2 June. “It has been an incredibly tough...

Latest News

Ready, set, run!

16 hours ago | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

Disability Council announces board

16 hours ago | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

GBV may increase with alcohol...

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a...

DHPS alumni support talented youth

17 hours ago | Education

The graduation ball for the grade 12s is a very special annual event, not only for the graduates, but also for the parents involved and...

Medical students stranded in Zambia

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Education

Windhoek • jan[email protected] more than sixty days, dozens of Namibian medical students studying in Zambia on health ministry scholarships claim they have had to survive...

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Leaders discuss way forward

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Vir ’n aandjie af

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

Load More