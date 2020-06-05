City reduces flea market rental rates
After being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction of monthly rental rates at the Windhoek flea market.
The new rental rates for lockable stalls is N$1 812.12 instead of N$2 475.90, while open trading areas will be charged N$334.08 per month instead of N$540.75. Those running food stands were charged N$778.06 and will now only pay N$410.78 per month.
The City also recommended that council subsidise a further 30% reduction on the cost of services for barbeque stands at the Windhoek flea market, “in order to ensure affordability for the traders”.
A site inspection was done on 18 February this year by the City of Windhoek to access the water supply points at the market and the number of pre-paid meters to be installed.
According to council documents, 28 of the 30 traders indicated that the rental rates were too high. “The traders proposed that a fair and affordable fee structure for the market will be in the range of N$150 to N$350 a month. However, this fee structure will not enable council to run the market on a cost recovery basis, as the fee structures proposed will not cover the additional cost for services provided at the market,” the documents read.
No cost related to water was included in the tariffs as the traders are expected to take full responsibility for the water at the market. “Council is mandated to facilitate the establishment and construction of informal markets and construction of trading sites and industrial stalls throughout the City,” it continued, stating that it is therefore critical that council not be a passive participant in economic development and job creation but an active agent for economic growth with focused interventions to aid the productive development of the SME sector.