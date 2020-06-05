City revives co-operation with US city
05 June 2020 | Local News
After an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in
2003, the two cities have endeavoured to made efforts to revive the co-operation.
Finally, a draft agreement was approved by council during the last meeting which covers a number
of areas for cooperation including developing an accountable, resourceful and productive
management team. According to council documents, it also includes technical assistance and
exchanges in areas of mutual interest in order to adopt a sustainable and integrated development
approach that ensures good cooperation in urban planning and environmental management.
This agreement especially focusses on youth exchange programmes to promote development and
exchanges of expertise between local universities that support cooperation between universities
from the two cities.
Since the first agreement lapsed, a two-member team visited Richmond in 2015 and a delegation
from the sister city visited Namibia in May last year.
The CoW also participated in the Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors showcase competition under
the theme Global Citizens, Resilient Communities that took place in February 2019. During this
competition, five Windhoek students participated.
Council recommended that the draft agreement be shared by both Government Attorneys for legal
review and inputs, and would like the signing ceremony to be held in Windhoek.