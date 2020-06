City revives co-operation with US city

Windhoek • [email protected] After an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in2003, the two cities have endeavoured to made efforts to revive the co-operation.Finally, a draft agreement was approved by council during the last meeting which covers a numberof areas for cooperation including developing an accountable, resourceful and productivemanagement team. According to council documents, it also includes technical assistance andexchanges in areas of mutual interest in order to adopt a sustainable and integrated developmentapproach that ensures good cooperation in urban planning and environmental management.This agreement especially focusses on youth exchange programmes to promote development andexchanges of expertise between local universities that support cooperation between universitiesfrom the two cities.Since the first agreement lapsed, a two-member team visited Richmond in 2015 and a delegationfrom the sister city visited Namibia in May last year.The CoW also participated in the Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors showcase competition underthe theme Global Citizens, Resilient Communities that took place in February 2019. During thiscompetition, five Windhoek students participated.Council recommended that the draft agreement be shared by both Government Attorneys for legalreview and inputs, and would like the signing ceremony to be held in Windhoek.