City says toilets were cheaper

The CoW said that the toilets that were inaugurated last week at Sonderwater in Katutura East, were part of 267 communal toilets that the City plans to build in various constituencies at a cost of N$243 687.50 each.

The City of Windhoek (CoW) reacted to reports by the Namibia Press Agency that it spent N$15 million to build 25 communal toilets.

The CoW said that the toilets that were inaugurated last week at Sonderwater in Katutura East, were part of 267 communal toilets that the City plans to build in Tobias Hainyeko, Moses Garoeb, Samora Machel, Homasdal, Windhoek Rural and Katutura East constituencies.

The City said that the 25 pre-fabricated toilets were supplied at a cost of N$243 687.50 each, while N$744 483.44 was spent on works which include the supply of water to the toilets, the installation of sewer pipelines from existing pipelines, site preparation and the construction of levelling slabs where toilets are installed.

"Thus, a total of N$987 852.19 was spent, which translates into N$39 514.09 per toilet," a CoW representative said.

Furthermore, the CoW said the cost of construction of the water and sewerage services from the existing municipal services to the location of the toilets varies substantially for each toilet, unless they are in close proximity to each other. These variations are as a result of the distance to the nearest municipal services; the topography of the site; and the subsoil conditions when excavating.

