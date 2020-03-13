City sued

Dispute over network expansion now a matter for the high court

13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the City wants to use Paratus infrastructure to benefit financially at the expense of the applicant.
The conflict, which is to be negotiated on March 18, is part of a long-running dispute between the two litigants, which came to a head on 13 February. At that time, the municipality – by way of the City Police – seized several of the plaintiffs' valuables, which were being used to dig a trench along Nelson Mandela Avenue to lay fibre optic cables there.
In a sworn statement Paratus managing director Andrew Hall said that the measure, which he described as illegal, confiscated their property, including generators, picks, shovels, spades, wheelbarrows, hammers, gloves, cable reels, water containers and protective clothing.
The municipality also said that Paratus was not authorized to do any work on urban soil that could obstruct road traffic or pose a danger to the public.
However, Paratus is convinced that the real reason for this stance is that the city wants to get into the mobile business itself and use infrastructure that the plaintiffs have already created at great financial expense. Thus the behaviour of the defendant is tantamount to expropriation and poses the risk of “enormous damage to reputation” for Paratus if the company were prevented from laying additional fibre optic cables.
Paratus believes that the City is set to enter the telecommunications market and that it wants to provide free WLAN with the infrastructure of the plaintiffs in public places, because the defendants have no license from the communications authority (CRAN) and an unfair competitive advantage. Paratus feels the City is trying "piggy back" on licensed providers to enter the communications market, thereby acquiring infrastructure that they would otherwise have to have created at their own expense.

