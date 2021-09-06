City working on road problems

Upgrades will have to wait; no money available

06 September 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]
The City of Windhoek (CoW) is currently repairing and maintaining a number of roads across the
capital.
According to CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, almost 95% of all potholes in Windhoek have
been repaired. “We are fixing the potholes as we discover or are informed of them,” she said.
On the matter of many big holes simply being closed off with danger tape, Amutenya said that these
are mainly pipe bursts and that a different approach is used to repair this. She referred to a large
hole on the corner of Hosea Kutako and John Meinert Street, saying this was due to a blocked storm
water pipe. Although the hole has been there for months, she said it is scheduled to be repaired
within the next month. “We now have a unit rate contractor in place to repair it,” she said.
Another issue for the capital remains traffic congestion, especially on Auas Road at the Safari Hotel,
with traffic that quickly backs up, more so during peak hours.
According to the City, the upgrading of this road remains part of the 5-year upgrading plan. “It will
also be considered once funding is secured to carry out the project,” Amutenya said, adding that at
the moment, no funds could be secured for any of the envisaged road upgrading projects in the past
five financial years.
“It is not possible to indicate when funds will be available for road upgrading as per our 5-year plan,
equally considering other Council priorities.”
If the public comes across any road damage, Amutenya says the Customer Contact Centre can be
contacted on 061 290 3777 or via email: [email protected]

