City working on road problems...

Windhoek • [email protected] The City of Windhoek (CoW) is currently repairing and maintaining a number of roads across thecapital.According to CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, almost 95% of all potholes in Windhoek havebeen repaired. “We are fixing the potholes as we discover or are informed of them,” she said.On the matter of many big holes simply being closed off with danger tape, Amutenya said that theseare mainly pipe bursts and that a different approach is used to repair this. She referred to a largehole on the corner of Hosea Kutako and John Meinert Street, saying this was due to a blocked stormwater pipe. Although the hole has been there for months, she said it is scheduled to be repairedwithin the next month. “We now have a unit rate contractor in place to repair it,” she said.Another issue for the capital remains traffic congestion, especially on Auas Road at the Safari Hotel,with traffic that quickly backs up, more so during peak hours.According to the City, the upgrading of this road remains part of the 5-year upgrading plan. “It willalso be considered once funding is secured to carry out the project,” Amutenya said, adding that atthe moment, no funds could be secured for any of the envisaged road upgrading projects in the pastfive financial years.“It is not possible to indicate when funds will be available for road upgrading as per our 5-year plan,equally considering other Council priorities.”If the public comes across any road damage, Amutenya says the Customer Contact Centre can becontacted on 061 290 3777 or via email: [email protected]