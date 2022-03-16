City’s buses idle

16 March 2022 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]

The capital’s bus service has been able to use only around 20 of its 64 buses daily in recent weeks.
About 3 000 passengers use the municipal bus service every day and as a result, are disrupted by delays.
“Insufficient buses that are in operation lead to some routes not being fully serviced. This has a negative impact on the daily bus service, especially on the reliability of the service,” according to municipal spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya. She added that the situation is due to a variety of causes, but largely due to delays in the provision of spare parts for the repair of municipal buses.
“Many of the parts come from South Africa, but also from elsewhere and at the moment the delays are taking longer than usual,” she said.
She admitted that another reason for the lack of municipal buses are related to licences. “Sometimes the licence discs are not readily available, but it is a local problem, although not always within our control, unlike the issue of spare parts that originate from elsewhere,” she said.
“The municipality of Windhoek follows procedure in place for (vehicle) licences and registrations, as prescribed by government regulations.
She said that the CoW operates with an average of 20 or 21 buses a day. “This number is very low, if demand is taken into account. That is why all our routes are affected and delays are experienced every day.”
Amutenya said that although some of the routes are not fully serviced, the City can still serve all its routes to a greater or lesser extent.
“The City has instituted a contingency plan that ensures that all our destinations are served. All our busiest bus stops in both directions are serviced daily. On top of that, we have tried to increase our trips from the usual two trips per shift to three,” she added.
Amutenya admitted that no public notice of the disrupted service was made through the media except through their operating team or bus drivers that communicated with commuters during rides and at major bus stops.
Yesterday she said the municipality could already get 33 buses on Windhoek’s routes and expressed the hope that they could increase this number to 40 by the end of the week.
“We hope the situation improves, hopefully this week, or at the beginning of next week,” she said.

