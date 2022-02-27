City's income, expenses in the spotlight

News from council chambers

During the most recent Windhoek City Council meeting, a schedule was proposed to prepare the statement of estimated income and expenditure for the 2022/2023 financial year.

According to documents, council approved the schedule for the stakeholders’ consultations on the compilation of the budget – a process that forms part of an integral part of annual planning to focus on key projects required for the city.

In light of the City’s efforts to promote the participatory budgeting process, the CoW has been utilizing community structures to engage the public and source their inputs to the annual budget.

These existing structures include public meetings and consultations with the Khomas Regional Council and its Constituency Development Committee. The City said that internally, a workshop would also be organised to allow for a better understanding of the budget.

Councillors and officials participating in the budget process will endeavour to manage stakeholders’ expectations to ensure that tariff adjustments are kept minimal. It is also required that key initiatives are undertaken to educate the communities of Windhoek on the details of the budget.



Twinning agreement

In other news, the establishment of a twinning relationship between the City of Windhoek and the City of Mannheim in Germany was established.

This comes after council approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the friendly city relationship between the two cities. The discussion on the establishment of municipal cooperation started in 2019, and includes artistic cooperation between the College of the Arts in Windhoek and the University of Namibia, with Mannheim’s Popacademia.

In June last year, a delegation from Mannheim led by Councillor Markus Sprengler, visited Windhoek’s mayor and also engaged technical teams to identify possible areas of cooperation. The friendly cooperation is expected to strengthen the historic, economic, arts, and cultural ties between the two cities.

