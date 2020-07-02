Civil servants answer to citizens

02 July 2020 | Government

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi implored civil servants in his ministry to deliver service with integrity and efficiency.
Speaking at the ministry's management meeting in Windhoek today, Kapofi said civil servants are accountable to the public and should recognise their privilege in being part of a government that is answerable to its citizens.
“The ministry is at the centre of the activities of the country; therefore, we cannot have police officers, correctional officers and immigration officers that are being bribed and colluding with illegal activities that are against their work ethic,” he said.
“Namibian residents deserve the best, therefore we need to combine our efforts in delivering quality services to ensure the safety and security of our people. All our efforts must be geared to the attainment of our set goals to achieve the Vision 2030,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Swapo MPs choose 62-day NA break over work

1 day - 02 July 2020 | Government

An attempt by the leader of official opposition to extend the current National Assembly (NA) sitting beyond its envisaged recess date on 8 July fell...

Focus abortion debate on rights, not religion

2 days ago - 30 June 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] woman who revived Namibia's abortion debate this month has written an open letter to parliament asking that the debate on abortion law...

NC to resume in capital today

3 weeks ago - 08 June 2020 | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

Leaders discuss way forward

4 weeks ago - 03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Children forced to live on streets

1 month - 26 May 2020 | Government

Gobabis • [email protected] are currently 41 children known to be living on the streets in the Omaheke region, of which 31 are from Gobabis and...

Women’s issues not considered

1 month - 15 May 2020 | Government

An online poll that was conducted on Wednesday showed that 47% of participants do not think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration...

Infighting continues at CoW

1 month - 14 May 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek’s chief executive Robert Kahimise has written to President Hage Geingob, asking him to intervene in City Police chief Abraham Kanime’s contract...

Stronger together

1 month - 08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to...

Okahandja progress report

1 month - 07 May 2020 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Protecting the health of women and girls across the...

1 month - 06 May 2020 | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Latest News

Sweet sugar deal signed

3 hours ago | Business

Bokomo Namibia has completed the acquisition of the sugar packaging and distribution business of Tongaat Hulett Namibia (THN), following approval by the Namibian Competition Commission...

What's hot this weekend

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

Civil servants answer to citizens

22 hours ago | Government

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi implored civil servants in his ministry to deliver service with integrity and efficiency.Speaking at the...

ICT a catalyst for economic...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéNamibia seems to be on the cusp of a major technological revolution; suddenly we have apps for everything, online payment systems...

Early morning deliciousness

22 hours ago | Banking

As part of Nedbank’s stakeholder engagement, the bank’s marketing and communication team treated Namibia Media Holdings staff to a hot cup of coffee and a...

Taking a stand for freedom...

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an effort to save Namibian women who are losing their freedom due to the criminalisation of abortion, one Namibian is taking the...

Swapo MPs choose 62-day NA...

1 day - 02 July 2020 | Government

An attempt by the leader of official opposition to extend the current National Assembly (NA) sitting beyond its envisaged recess date on 8 July fell...

Young Namibian authors awarded

1 day - 02 July 2020 | Local News

Winners in a fiction for children writing competition have been awarded, with three winning entries from Namibia.The competition took place under the auspices of the...

Taking a big, virtual walk

1 day - 01 July 2020 | Education

Keeping distance, wearing a mask, no big events, distance learning and home office.At the moment (school) life looks a little different than it used to....

Load More