CLaSH closes down after 32 years of assistance

A legacy of building bridges for deaf children

CLaSH published a number of calendars to raise funds. A donation of otoscopes in the Kavango in 2014. The EIC in 2021, with the extension for a bigger kitchen. ECD caregivers in the Khomas region pictured in 2013. A hearing screening in the Zambezi region in 2010. In 1994 Loretha Skrywer started her education at CLaSH. All photos contributed

The Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH) has closed its offices. The organisation leaves a legacy of programmes and educational approaches for children with severe hearing loss, including a new fully donor funded Early Intervention Centre which was handed over to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

A recently founded CLaSH Trust will play a supportive role in future.

Diana Manyati is one of the eight deaf children currently attending the early intervention centre at NISE School for the Hearing Impaired. She benefits from specialised early education and gets the chance to learn – long before being accommodated by the formal education system. Diana’s case is special as it is testimony to the long-term impact of CLaSH’s work: In 1994 her mother, Loretha Skrywer, started her education with CLaSH. She was among the first children attending the CLaSH pre-school and daycare unit. 158 young deaf children have since benefitted from the combination of early deaf education and Montessori principles.



Countless opportunities

Heide Beinhauer, a specialised teacher for hearing and speech impaired children, was among the founding members who started CLaSH in 1989. When Heide came to Namibia, she quickly recognised countless opportunities to improve the situation of hearing impaired children and their families here. She decided to give up her secure position in Germany and passionately devoted the second half of her life to working for a donor-dependent welfare organisation – with all its challenges and uncertainties. Heide is now retiring and the CLaSH Board could not identify a replacement, locally or internationally.

“If you want to improve lives and opportunities for hearing impaired people in a sustainable and lasting manner, you need to start as early as possible,” Heide points out. Based on this credo, CLaSH determinedly emphasised the relevance of early identification, early intervention and early education for children with hearing loss. “Children with hearing impairments are often in conflict with the hearing world around them. At CLaSH, we always aspired to build bridges between deaf children and society.”

Over the years, CLaSH facilitated and carried out a large number of programmes. Screening of hearing as well as speech and language assessments were conducted in the regions. CLaSH has records of over 18 000 children who were seen during mass screenings. Many more benefitted from individual hearing tests at the CLaSH office.



Hearing loss often preventable

Results indicated that most of the hearing problems in children are preventable. This insight led the organisation to initiate the HARK! mobile audiology clinic that operated successfully in the central North for three years from 2002-2004. CLaSH also facilitated seven “ear camps” dubbed “Operation Omakutsi”, during which a team of ENT surgeons from Germany performed over 300 middle ear operations at the state hospitals in Oshakati, Rundu and Windhoek.

To assist children with permanent hearing loss, CLaSH handed out more than 2 000 hearing aids, most of them donations from overseas. The fitting of hearing aids was always done in close collaboration with the audiologists from the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure maximum reach and the biggest possible impact.

Always intent to share skills and knowledge, CLaSH arranged seminars, workshops and training sessions for teachers and ECD caregivers, doctors, nurses, social workers and – so highly relevant – parents and families. More than 10,000 participants countrywide enjoyed training sessions.

Over the past 10 years a focus was on parents’ meetings in the north, specifically addressing the families of young deaf children. Since 2014, these parents’ meetings were followed up with over 100 individual home visits to identify, assist and guide the families of deaf children. The CLaSH team, consisting of a community empowerment officer, a deaf ECD caregiver and a deaf education specialist usually spent a week travelling thousands of kilometres and visiting young children in their homes in all four central northern regions.



Information sharing

CLaSH has been widely praised for the multitude of colourful, easy-to-understand and relevant information materials that were published in various Namibian languages and generously shared with line Ministries and other stakeholders. Posters and brochures, books and calendars, leaflets and a variety of short films have been produced, among them the very first videos with an introduction to Namibian Sign Language.

CLaSH’s legacy is the early intervention centre (EIC) which was handed over to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture at the end of 2019. Situated at NISE School for the Hearing Impaired, it is a beautiful new building, consisting of two class rooms, store rooms, toilets, a kitchen and a laundry room. One class room is used for teaching and the Montessori activities; the other room is used for daily meals and naps, rhythm and music, weekly sign language classes and quarterly parents’ meetings.

Wolfgang Keding, the long-serving Chairman of the CLaSH board, explains the new structure: “As from 1 January 2022, the organisation has been converted to the CLaSH Trust. CLaSH will then no longer be an active service provider but the emphasis will be on supporting projects, in particular assisting the EIC. We sincerely hope that with the registration of the Trust we have found a way to ensure that children with hearing loss and their families are still given as much support as possible.”

The CLaSH Trust ensures that teachers at the EIC can work from a fully equipped office space, wash and clean properly and have access to high quality educational materials. Currently the Trust still covers the salaries for two of the teachers and caregivers. It ensures safe daily transport and wholesome meals for the children and pays for medical and audiological examinations.



Positive change

The exceptional impact of CLaSH’s programmes and the positive change the organisation has brought to many Namibian children’s lives is owed to the engagement and passion of committed Board and staff members, very supportive individual and corporate members and, obviously, a great number of local and international donors.

Sem Shikongo, the longest serving board member says: “It was a privilege and a humbling opportunity to serve as a CLaSH board member for 20 years. This little organisation was amazing in its accountability, transparency and work ethos. Always with the individual child in mind, the ecosystem of the child, the inclusive integration and mainstreamed well-being of those who live in a world of perpetual silence, CLaSH worked tirelessly and against the odds.

CLaSH made a change and made a way for many children and their families where there seemed to be no way – through the HARK project, the Eenhana School for the Deaf, the CLaSH Pre-School Unit, the many seminars and workshops for teachers and other like-minded and -hearted people and the recently donated Early Intervention Centre, among others. What an honour to have been part of this unique and humbling experience. Thank you, CLaSH - on behalf of the many Namibian hearts and ears that you have touched.”

“It is the hope of all of us who paved the way so far, that the Ministry recognises the incredible gift they have received in form of the Early Intervention Centre,” Heidi adds. “Sustainably integrating this unique ECD facility into the Government School for the Deaf is key to recognising the value and potential of young hearing impaired children in Namibia.”



