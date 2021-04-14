CLaSH makes donation to DHPS
14 April 2021 | Education
At the handover, Beinhauer said: “In recognition and appreciation of your work at the DHPS Support Centre, which we have seen grow and flourish over the years, we are very pleased to pass on German-language literature on hearing and speech impairment education.”
The cooperation between CLaSH and more specifically Ms Beinhauer and the DHPS has existed for many years and has always been constructive and to the benefit of many hearing-impaired learners and in the area of language support.
The DHPS Diagnostic and Support Centre extends its heartfelt thanks to CLaSH and Heide Beinhauer for this treasure trove of books and teaching materials. – Immeke Schmidt von Koenen