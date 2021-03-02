Classical Music Festival – enjoy online!

The NSSO will be seen live - online - in concert next week. Photo contributed

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) hosts its Classical Music Festival – the first concert of the year – next Saturday (13 March), giving talented young music students the opportunity to perform together with a string orchestra, as it has been a tradition with the annual Baroque Festival.

The rehearsals and concert are led by well-known conductor Alexander Fokkens, thanks to the financial support of Bank Windhoek and in collaboration with the College of the Arts.

The Corona pandemic enforced a year’s pause to any musical performances. However, the NNSO board of realised that society has to learn to live with the new normal, while still giving musicians – like artists, actors or athletes – the opportunity to perform and to develop their talents and skills, even if it requires compromise.

Thus, this year’s concert will be performed without a live audience. However, great effort is being made to broadcast the concert via live stream, thanks to the support of the German Embassy as well as Paratus as technical partner.

The live stream will be free of charge for the online audience, who can view the concert from their homes, with the added advantage that anyone not residing in Windhoek can enjoy the performance (duration is approximately 75 minutes), too!

The link will be available on www.nnso.info



Performers

Soloists performing are Carissa Esslinger (recorder & voice); Nadja Roxin & Silke Redecker (flute); Carin Strydom (cello); Markus Beiler (violin); Janru Smit (organ); and Amy Afrikaner & Trudy Gertze (voice.)

Furthermore, the NNSO will perform Concerto Grosso Op.3 in G major by G.F. Haendel (flute soloist: H-P. Drobisch) and Simple Symphony by Benjamin Britten (four movements).

According to NNSO chairlady Irmgard Rannersmann, they are very excited to be staging this show. “This production, traditionally called the Baroque Festival, requires only a small string orchestra. As the NNSO musicians are eager to be able to play together again, this year we do not only want to focus on the young soloist students, but also perform two pieces for string orchestra. We are confident that Namibian music lovers will join the live stream in big numbers.”



