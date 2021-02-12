Classical music in Masterclass spotlight
12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The Voice Masterclasses workshop is an introduction to classical singing and takes place at the College of the Arts (CoTA) from 17:45 to 19:00. Summaries of the workshops will be available online once a day after each session is concluded.
Founder of the Namibia Music Ensemble Galilei Njembo, former conductor of the award-winning and internationally recognised COTA Youth Choir Fanie Dorfling, and CoTA voice lecturer and classical singing specialist Hermien Coetzee, facilitate the Voice Masterclasses.
“We will teach participants classical vocal techniques,” said Njembo.
The Voice Masterclasses focus on promoting classical music in Namibia by offering a series of five classical voice training and choral workshops. It concludes with a collaborative musical performance between participants and professional Namibian classical musicians.
The concert premiere will feature online on Friday, 26 February at 19:00. “Ultimately, the concert allows musicians from various backgrounds to unite, collaborate, and showcase Namibian talent,” Njembo said, adding that the concert will premiere Ovaherero's neo-classical composition and popular operatic selections.
Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, said that arts are a fundamental component of a healthy community, “strengthening them socially, educationally, and economically. These benefits can persist even in difficult social and economic times, thus our support towards The Namibia Music Ensemble.”
For more information, prospective participants and audience can contact Njembo at 081 889 9576 or [email protected]