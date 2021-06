Clean-up around OKH hospital

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be resurrected”. This comes after the hospital had to take some harsh criticism last week for the “inhuman situation” prevailing there. A video of the neglected state of the Katutura hospital is also currently circulating on social media. Photo: Facebook