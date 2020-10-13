Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding scheme

13 October 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke regions as part of the National Schools Feeding programme every day.
CSI Manager at FirstRand Namibia Holdings Revonia Kahivere, said that FNB believes that every child deserves an education to give them a head start in life and possibly uplift them from challenging circumstances.
Over the past five years, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has contributed more than N$24 million towards skills and capacity building as well as education and financial literacy. Supported initiatives cover the whole education continuum, from early childhood development (ECD) to primary and secondary schooling, tertiary education and workplace readiness.
“The support [recently] handed over falls into this category as we aim to contribute towards a happy, healthy and educated nation.”
Director National Heritage & Culture Programmes Esther Goagoses, said that more than 430 000 learners in about 1 530 primary and combined schools receive a mid-morning meal at school every day through the Namibian School Feeding Programme.
“This programme contributes to the attainment of key educational objectives, including increased enrolment, improved attendance, retention, performance and concentration in class, when short-term hunger is relieved. As a safety net and nutrition-sensitive programme, the school feeding programme also has the potential to contribute to some socio-economic outcomes,” she said.
Constance Wantenaar, Deputy Director Programme Quality Assurance in the Omaheke region, thanked FNB on behalf of both the Omaheke and Zambezi region (that also received a donation) for the kind gesture.

Pictured FLTR: Loide Kapenda (Chief Education Officer: Programmes & Quality Assurance, Zambezi Region); Constance Wantenaar (Deputy Director Programme Quality Assurance, Omaheke Region); Esther Goagoses (Director National Heritage & Culture Programmes); Revonia Kahivere (Corporate Social Investment Manager, FirstRand Namibia); and Filemon Nangolo (Deputy Director Management Planning Appraisal and Training). Photo contributed

