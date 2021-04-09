Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

Lend a hand on Saturday

Photo contributed

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one of Windhoek's most important historical monuments is currently closed and overgrown with weeds. In light of this, the Local Tourism is Lekker initiative is organizing a cleaning campaign on Saturday (10 April) as from 07:00 in a bid to restore the monumental building to its former glory. Talisman Hire has undertaken to provide tools for the operation. The historic fortress was built by the German protectorate force from 1890 under Captain Curt von Francois. Today it houses parts of the National Museum of Namibia as well as the Reiterdenkmal, which commemorates colonial wars of the Germans against the Herero and Nama.

