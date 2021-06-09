Clear the SPCA shelter
09 June 2021 | Local News
If you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has an
adoption event taking place later this month.
On 26 June, adoption fees will be reduced by 50% and there will be extended hours to make sure
you get the right fit for your family. Dog adoptions cost N$650, while cats can be adopted for N$550.
June is also adopt a shelter cat month and for the whole of June, cat adoption fees are N$700. This
fee includes vaccinations, sterilization and your new pet will be microchipped.
According to SPCA Windhoek director, Hannah Rhodin, with the cold creeping in, pet woners have to
make sure our furry friends are kept warm too.
“You have to be alert. Signs of hypothermia includes shivering, whining, being sluggish or anxious
behaviour,” she said. You should also provide warm beds for naps. “If it’s too cold for you to stay
outside, it’s too cold for your pet.”
If you have questions or are looking into adopting a pet, be sure to go visit the SPCA.