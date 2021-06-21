Climate change investment needed now

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.

According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete, former

President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chair of the Global Water Partnership, 58% of

children in Eastern and Southern Africa and 31% of children in West and Central Africa live in areas

of high or extremely high water vulnerability. “These children are more likely to miss school to fetch

water. They are more likely to suffer malnutrition and stunting when droughts and floods impact

agricultural food production. And they are more likely to get sick when communicable diseases and

infection spread due to lack of sanitation and contaminated water quality,” the statement read.

In addition to its impact on children’s health and well-being, water insecurity also limits economic

growth and forces people to migrate. As climate change leads to unpredictable and extreme

weather patterns, and as population growth increases stress on water resources due to increased

water demand and competition, the situation will only get worse.

The reality looks bleak. Investment in climate-resilient water infrastructure in Africa currently stands

far below the levels necessary to ensure water security for the continent’s people.

According to the African Development Bank, an estimated US$64 billion should be invested

annually to meet the 2025 Africa vision of water security for all, but the actual figure invested

stands between US$10 and US$19 billion per year.

Urgent action is needed to transform the investment outlook for climate resilient water and

sanitation services in Africa. The COVID 19 pandemic has brought an added sense of urgency, with

billions of people lacking access to handwashing facilities at home.

“That is why UNICEF and the Global Water Partnership in Africa are issuing a call to action on

governments, development organisations, donors, businesses, and civil society to gather behind the

urgent need to accelerate investment in climate resilient water and sanitation services in Africa.”

The European Commission has an opportunity to prioritize water governance, water and sanitation

services, and hygiene, as part of the comprehensive strategy with Africa in the EC programming cycle

for 2021-2027. “Working together to transform the investment outlook for sustainable climate

resilient water and sanitation services is an opportunity to not only ensure water security on the

continent, but also contribute to a peaceful, prosperous, stronger and equitable Africa, now and in

the future.”