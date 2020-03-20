Clinic starts screenings

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula that the clinic will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients.

The facility can accommodate up to eight patients.

While touring the clinic with Nampa, Registered Nurse Beatrix Callerd said one of the criteria for testing patients is that a patient should have travelled from one of the countries where the virus is prevalent. She urged patients who want to be treated for other illnesses to visit other clinics, as the Robert Mugabe Clinic will only attend to suspected COVID-19 cases and patients.

“The facility is well prepared and we are ready,” said Callerd.

A cordoned tape separates the patient and nurse conducting the temperature test before allowing patients into the facility or sending them to other clinics if they show no symptoms of COVID-19. “Those who show symptoms of the virus and have travelled are then given masks and have to wash their hands before wearing gloves and going for further tests,” the nurse explained.

Callerd said that there are clear markings on the floors and doors inside the clinic demarcating patients’ access for extreme cases of the COVID-19 virus and areas only medical staff have access to.

The registered nurse commended the government for taking stringent measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – Nampa



