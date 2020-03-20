Clinic starts screenings

20 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula that the clinic will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients.
The facility can accommodate up to eight patients.
While touring the clinic with Nampa, Registered Nurse Beatrix Callerd said one of the criteria for testing patients is that a patient should have travelled from one of the countries where the virus is prevalent. She urged patients who want to be treated for other illnesses to visit other clinics, as the Robert Mugabe Clinic will only attend to suspected COVID-19 cases and patients.
“The facility is well prepared and we are ready,” said Callerd.
A cordoned tape separates the patient and nurse conducting the temperature test before allowing patients into the facility or sending them to other clinics if they show no symptoms of COVID-19. “Those who show symptoms of the virus and have travelled are then given masks and have to wash their hands before wearing gloves and going for further tests,” the nurse explained.
Callerd said that there are clear markings on the floors and doors inside the clinic demarcating patients’ access for extreme cases of the COVID-19 virus and areas only medical staff have access to.
The registered nurse commended the government for taking stringent measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – Nampa

Similar News

 

US donates medical equipment

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Health

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS)...

Clinic to be turned into isolation facility

3 days ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients, Minister of Health and Social Services...

Remaining illness free

3 days ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

After confirmed reports that the coronavirus has landed here, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, cautions everyone in the service...

Unemployed health staff to help

4 days ago - 16 March 2020 | Health

Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS)'s executive director Ben Nangombe said plans are underway to call in retired and unemployed health professionals in the...

CAN cancels global meeting

1 week ago - 13 March 2020 | Health

While no case of the Corona virus has been recorded in Namibia, the planned Afri-CAN: Cancer in Africa connect meeting has been postponed to later...

Duitsland staan stil te midde van corona

1 week ago - 12 March 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Namibiër wat tans in München in Duitsland woon, sê burgers weet nie meer watter kant toe nie, te midde van winkels wat...

Covid-19 worries travel industry

1 week ago - 11 March 2020 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] Just a month ago, the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) announced an increase in visitor numbers to Namibia.A few short weeks later,...

Covid 19 – ‘Don’t panic!’

2 weeks ago - 06 March 2020 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe has called on the public not to panic as the ministry has put in place measures to ensure...

Get HPV tested now

3 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) concludes the first phase of community access services for HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) testing this week.Namibian women aged between...

Residents build their own toilets

1 month - 18 February 2020 | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Latest News

Looking back on 30 years...

21 hours ago | Government

The Namibian Government has spent at least N$90 billion on development since independence, according to economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze.He made the statement during the...

Clinic starts screenings

22 hours ago | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister...

US donates medical equipment

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Health

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS)...

Air Nam continues flying

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region...

Dan and Vera heading to...

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera...

A whole new e-reading world...

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Education

Come Saturday (21 March), a world of books will be available via app, thanks to a sponsorship valued at U$1 million by the Foundation for...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

NUST debuts DTVET

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Education

The Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET), formerly known as the Department of Education and Languages at the Namibia University of Science...

EFT scammer arrested in the...

1 day - 19 March 2020 | Crime

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent...

Load More