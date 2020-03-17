Clinic to be turned into isolation facility

17 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients, Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced.
Shangula made the announcement while briefing members of the diplomatic corps, saying that the two cases of COVID-19 in Namibia pushed government to fast-track its preparedness measures.
Shangula said apart from the isolation venue that has been prepared at the Windhoek Central Hospital, government will also build a prefabricated facility to accommodate COVID-19 patients to add to the Robert Mugabe Clinic if the numbers of patients require so.
“Officials have already started with the migration process from Robert Mugabe Clinic this past Saturday, they are moving some equipment to other health facilities in Windhoek and the process is at an advanced stage,” he said.
He added that the facility’s accommodation capacity will depend on the number of patients and when the facility is completed.
Shangula said that so far there is no other new case of COVID-19 but there are three suspected cases for which tests were done and results might be available today.
All people that have been in contact with the Romanian couple that tested positive for COVID-19 last week, have been successfully traced and the government is monitoring them, the minister said. – Nampa

