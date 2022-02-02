Closing the cancer care gap

World Cancer Day is commemorated every 4th of February, and this year is no different for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

“Now, more than ever, inequalities in healthcare have been highlighted due to, especially Covid-19. The time to accept that coexisting with this pandemic and all other diseases, and thereby shifting our focus back to all-round quality healthcare, is now!,” says CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen.

He adds that in order to achieve better health outcomes and move towards equitable healthcare, our health systems must function properly. “And, while the administration remains critical, our vulnerable communities, persons and minorities also need to be heard in order to achieve this goal.”

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) advises that more than 90% of cervical cancer mortality occurs in low- and middle-income countries.

In light of this, CAN has embarked on tackling this challenge in Namibia; however a lot more must be done a lot faster by all stakeholders involved to ensure lives are saved from unnecessary deaths by this disease. “While cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in Namibia, it is the most preventable, easily screened and most effectively treated when women have access to the property healthcare services,” Hansen said.

He said that socioeconomic factors, such as cultural contexts, gender norms, income and education levels; as well as the prejudices, discrimination and assumptions based on age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability and lifestyle that create wide disparities in cancer prevention, incidence and survival rates must be looked at.

“Due in part to discrimination from healthcare practitioners, cancer screening amongst for instance transgender people and others within the LGBTQ+ community is lower than in the rest of the population,” he added.

Furthermore, he said that because of the stigma attached to ethnicity in cancer, many African patients still present later and die because the belief remains that “cancer is for white people”.



Hope remains

“Progress can take many forms, whether it’s a new partnership for delivering better screening services to rural communities or a neighbourhood banding together to provide transport to cancer treatment for a fellow resident,” Hansen said.

“While there are still many equity gaps and injustices, this can be solved with innovative ideas and actions if we work together!”

He said that collectively, inequity can be reduced by educating the public about cancer prevention; equipping healthcare professionals with skills and knowledge including about how inequity influences cancer care; strengthening primary health care delivered in communities; addressing through policy and programmes some of the social and economic factors that can negatively affect people’s health; increasing the resources – meaning both money and people – dedicated to cancer research, and tracking the burden of cancer nationally to more effectively shape our investments; implementing country-specific cancer prevention and control plans that address each country’s unique needs and resources.

“This World Cancer Day, let’s close the care and support gap, so that all cancer patients in Namibia will have better access to treatment, support and cancer care.”

