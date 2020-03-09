Coast wins bowls tournament

All the participants in the tournament. Photo: contributed

On 7 and 8 March, the Shrikes hosted the annual Inland versus Coast Bowls tournament at Rossmund Bowling Club in Swakopmund.

Eighteen players from the Coast were matched by eighteen players from Inland, who were put into teams of three players each, resulting in twelve teams in total: six from the Coast and six from Inland. The format was three bowl triples.

The Coastal teams proved to be too strong for their opponents and, overall, the first six teams were Coastal teams. In the first place were Steven Peake, Norene Liebenberg and Andre Campbell; second were Tollie Cronje, Avril Kotze and Kobus van Mollendorf; third were Ian Crawford, Lynne Lindsay-Payne and Yvonne Booysen.

When asked about the tournament, Lynne Lindsay-Payne said, she enjoyed it very much. “This is always a fantastic tournament. It is competitive but the camaraderie between the players is always very good.”

The tournament was sponsored by Tara Nawa Computer Software Solutions.



