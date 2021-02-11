Coetzee sets wheels in motion for world champs

11 February 2021 | Sports

National cycling champion Drikus Coetzee has set his sights on competing at the 2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships slated for 19 to 26 September 2021 in the Flanders region of Belgium.
Coetzee, who last weekend won the Nedbank national individual time trial and road race, said his goal for 2021 is to try his time trial skills at the UCI world champions – an event he competed in two years ago. “I really want to go give it my all in the time trial event against the best in the world,” he said.
During the 2019 ICU World Championship, Coetzee finished in 55th position in the Individual Time Trial. This year one of his objectives is to push himself for possible selection for the 2022 Namibia Commonwealth Games team. “If I make it to the Commonwealth Games, I will do my level best to reach a top 10 position there.”
The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth and is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England. – Nampa

