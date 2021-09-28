Cohen 1 chalks up another win

Karl-Heinz Minz and Oliver Gerdes from CFC 3. Photos contributed Stefan Marcuzi, from SKW 2 pictured in action.

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.

CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), who could not capitalise on their home turf advantage in Category A. The final score was 4:0 in favour of CFC 1. However, in Category B, SKW 2 secured the title.



Category A

In the first semi-final of Category A, CFC 1 and club mates CFC 2, faced each other. The counterparts kicked off their encounter on a high note, but CFC 1 drew first blood, winning the first set before CFC 2 gained a 10:5 lead in the second set. However, CFC 2 could not make the decisive point and was defeated with a 10:12 result. In the third set, CFC 1 picked up its pace and tactics, resulting in a 3-nil win to advance to the final.

SKW 1 had encountered no problems with the young SFC 1 team in the second semi-final on the road to the finals. SKW 1 sailed through with a 3:0 score line to qualify for the Category A final. In the encounter for third place in Category A, spectators were standing on their seats as a head-to-head race between CFC 2 and SFC 1 drew applause. Although the set results were very close, the latter decided the exciting game in a 4:1 score line in their favour.

In the final, CFC 1 started the match better than SKW 1 and gained a three-point lead. SKW 1 came close in the meantime, but Wilko Hoffmann from CFC 1 scored consistently with his serves. As a result, the first set went to the SKW 1 with an 11:8 score line. A similar play pattern occurred in the second and third set, both of which went 11:8 in favour of Cohen 1. CFC 1 wasted a three-point lead in the fourth set and was very close to its first defeat at 8:10. Nevertheless, CFC 1 came back and scored four times to win the fourth set with a 12:10 score.



Category B

Category B, which the tournament decided in a round-robin format, saw SKW 2 dominate the proceedings. They defeated CFC 3 with a 4:0 score line and 4:2 against SFC 2. Thus, SKW 2 walked away as the champions in Category B. SFC was victorious against CFC 3 and thus received the silver medal.

“Regarding youth development, the youth teams from SKW as well as a team from Swakopmund got their money's worth as they met four times on this match day. What we witness is that they have a great understanding of the sport,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

After putting in great performances during the Bank Windhoek Fistball League playoffs, Mark Egner from SFC 2 was crowned the Player of the Day.

Next on the fistball calendar is the National Cup Tournament which will take place on Saturday, 6 November at the Cohen Fistball Club in Windhoek.

