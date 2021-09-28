Cohen 1 chalks up another win

28 September 2021 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.
CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), who could not capitalise on their home turf advantage in Category A. The final score was 4:0 in favour of CFC 1. However, in Category B, SKW 2 secured the title.

Category A
In the first semi-final of Category A, CFC 1 and club mates CFC 2, faced each other. The counterparts kicked off their encounter on a high note, but CFC 1 drew first blood, winning the first set before CFC 2 gained a 10:5 lead in the second set. However, CFC 2 could not make the decisive point and was defeated with a 10:12 result. In the third set, CFC 1 picked up its pace and tactics, resulting in a 3-nil win to advance to the final.
SKW 1 had encountered no problems with the young SFC 1 team in the second semi-final on the road to the finals. SKW 1 sailed through with a 3:0 score line to qualify for the Category A final. In the encounter for third place in Category A, spectators were standing on their seats as a head-to-head race between CFC 2 and SFC 1 drew applause. Although the set results were very close, the latter decided the exciting game in a 4:1 score line in their favour.
In the final, CFC 1 started the match better than SKW 1 and gained a three-point lead. SKW 1 came close in the meantime, but Wilko Hoffmann from CFC 1 scored consistently with his serves. As a result, the first set went to the SKW 1 with an 11:8 score line. A similar play pattern occurred in the second and third set, both of which went 11:8 in favour of Cohen 1. CFC 1 wasted a three-point lead in the fourth set and was very close to its first defeat at 8:10. Nevertheless, CFC 1 came back and scored four times to win the fourth set with a 12:10 score.

Category B
Category B, which the tournament decided in a round-robin format, saw SKW 2 dominate the proceedings. They defeated CFC 3 with a 4:0 score line and 4:2 against SFC 2. Thus, SKW 2 walked away as the champions in Category B. SFC was victorious against CFC 3 and thus received the silver medal.
“Regarding youth development, the youth teams from SKW as well as a team from Swakopmund got their money's worth as they met four times on this match day. What we witness is that they have a great understanding of the sport,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.
After putting in great performances during the Bank Windhoek Fistball League playoffs, Mark Egner from SFC 2 was crowned the Player of the Day.
Next on the fistball calendar is the National Cup Tournament which will take place on Saturday, 6 November at the Cohen Fistball Club in Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Namibian e-sports athletes ready for global games

12 hours ago | Sports

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th...

Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a hit

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football...

Fistball action is back!

5 days ago - 23 September 2021 | Sports

After five months of non-activity, the Bank Windhoek Fistball League returns with playoffs on Saturday (25 September) starting at the SKW Fistball Arena in Windhoek...

Hockey men heading to World Cup

1 week ago - 20 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team received N$900 000 from MTC on Monday, ahead of their participation in next year’s World Cup.The team was invited...

Keeping hoofs on the turf

1 week ago - 19 September 2021 | Sports

Kaondeka Turf Club received a timely boost with Standard Bank Namibia availing a total sponsorship of N$600 000 for the next three years.The sponsorship of...

Support for senior golfers

1 week ago - 17 September 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has undertaken to sponsor the Senior Golfers Society of Namibia with N$20 000 towards the National Golf Championship – Central Round, which takes...

International instructor training for local coaches

1 week ago - 16 September 2021 | Sports

Nine local coaches were awarded International Instructor Course (IIC) certificates by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) yesterday.The IIC is a qualification programme for instructors who...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

1 week ago - 15 September 2021 | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Fantastic day for young archers

2 weeks ago - 14 September 2021 | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Meet our T20 squad

2 weeks ago - 12 September 2021 | Sports

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November...

Latest News

‘Safeguard rights of persons with...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

More AZ vax for Nam

12 hours ago | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Namibian e-sports athletes ready for...

12 hours ago | Sports

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th...

Cohen 1 chalks up another...

14 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to...

17 hours ago | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a...

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

International award for local leader

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Load More