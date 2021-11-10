Cohen wins again

New board announced

10 November 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.
CFC 1 and its club mates CFC 2 won categories A and B. The result sees Cohen win its fourth successive National Cup.
During the group stages, CFC 1 overpowered CFC 2, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 2, and Team 2011 to finish top of the group. Team 2011 took the second spot and qualified for the Category A semi-finals. CFC 2 and SKW 2 drew in their Category A encounter, but the better points ratio secured the third spot for CFC 2 while SKW 2 had to settle for the fourth spot.
In Group B, SKW 1 left nothing to chance and moved into the Category A semi-finals as group winners, followed by SFC 1. CFC 3 and SFC 2 finished third and fourth, respectively.
In the Category A, semi-finals between SKW 1 and Team 2011, the latter triumphing against SKW 1 to secure a spot in the final. CFC 1 was also very close to being defeated in a nail-biting semi-final against a sturdy SFC 1 side. With the final score of 19:18, CFC 1 managed to advance into the final.
In the Category B semi-finals of, CFC 3 lost to SKW 2 while CFC 2 prevailed against SFC 2. The finals in the same Category saw CFC 2 defeat SKW 2 with a 3-0 set win to secure the Category B title.
In the final of Category A between CFC 1 and Team 2011, the selection from 10 years ago started brilliantly and earned a five-point cushion. After a tactical change, Cohen bounced back to a 10:10 but eventually lost this set 10:12.
In the second set, Cohen increased the pressure on Team 2011 and won it with an impressive 11:5. The third set encounter was balanced, however, with the better end for CFC 1. Later in the fourth set, CFC 1 proved its dominance and won with an 11: 4 score line, thus the final with 3:1 in sets.
In the youth category, SKW 3 team was victorious over the SKW 2 and SKW 1. The League Cup went to SFC 1, while SKW 1 came in the second. Team 2011's Christoph Kubirske was named Player of the Day after putting on breath-taking performances.

New leaders
Meanwhile, the Fistball Association of Namibia selected a new youthful board. Five of the seven board members are 30 years old or younger. They are:
President: Kristof Lerch
Finances: Christiane Hass
Secretary: Christian Knobloch
League coordinator: Andre Meng
International coordinator: Rico Kühnle-Kreitz
Youth and women coordinator: Claudia Schlettwein
Media relations officer: Helmo Minz

