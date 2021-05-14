Collaboration is key

14 May 2021 | Technology

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on young women to collaborate to reach wider audience and build stronger portfolios for future opportunities.

Theofelus said this earlier this week during a virtual discussion with the ‘BeTeamWomen’, a global initiative that has partnered with the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), on a ‘Profiles of power and purpose’ series.
According to Nampa, the series aims to mobilise women activists and advocates to foster connections, converge agendas, and amplify actions across diverse sectors for greater accountability. During the discussion, Theofelus iterated the power in collaboration and participating in local and global initiatives to create strong portfolios, adding that “when a person has no track record or portfolio, others struggle to determine one’s value proposition when an opportunity arises”.
“In my experience one needs to continuously do the work even when there are no platforms to do so. We also need to find ways to collaborate not only with other young women but with other people who share the same ideals and objectives and those who champion the same work both on national and global level so you can position yourself well and stand out whether nationally or globally,” she said.
The deputy minister further highlighted that as the ICT ministry, they are striving for a tax relief on the import of electronic gadgets as this will enable gadgets to become accessible to Namibians.
“To communicate with the world, one requires access to the internet and a gadget. It is one thing to put up infrastructure to ensure connectivity but not everyone has the necessary gadget to connect to the infrastructure,” she said.

