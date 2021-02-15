Colour crazy!

Spray-a-thon launched in support of kids fighting cancer

15 February 2021 | Society

On World Childhood Cancer Day (15 February), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) takes the lead in supporting kids fighting the disease in Namibia by launching the 2021 National Spray-A-Thon aimed at raising funds to renovate the Children’s Paediatric Oncology Ward of Windhoek Central Hospital.
This year, the hairspray frenzy will be dedicated to both CAN’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme, as well as an urgent renovations project at the Children’s Paediatric Oncology Ward of Windhoek Central Hospital.
According to CAN’s chief executive, Rolf Hansen: “We have taken note of the current state of Ward 8 West in Windhoek Central Hospital, and while CAN has always supported the patients and general upkeep of the ward, urgent renovations are now needed.”
CAN has supported the children’s cancer ward for the past 15 years by doing regular maintenance, providing curtains and bedding, setting up of a laundry unit in the ward in addition to installing televisions and a playroom. CAN also supports the interim school programme at the ward to ensure children undergoing treatment continue with some form of education while away from their normal school routine.
The association embarked on a similar project in 2018 when doing urgent renovations at the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre at the hospital.
CAN invites the community to join hands via their platform to support government’s efforts to care for patients fighting cancer. “We have costed the urgent work to be done at approximately N$235 000 excluding labour, as most bathrooms in the ward need to be completely renovated,” Hansen said.
Schools interested to join the Spray-a-Thon movement, and corporates who may wish to contribute to the cause or part-take in the renovation project, can contact Mary-Jane Human of CAN at 061 237 740 or [email protected]

