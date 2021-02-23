Come bowl along

Action from last weekend's first leg in the 2021 national league held in the capital. Photo Nampa

After successfully hosting the first leg of its 2021 national league, the Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) is calling on Namibians to join the sport of lawn bowling.

Over the weekend, the NBA hosted an Inland vs Coastal National League that saw TransNamib Bowling Club dominating the men’s Premier Division as well as the First Division, while Eros Bowling Club dominated the Women Premier Division and Second Division League.

Speaking to Nampa on Tuesday, NBA president Michael Wells said the competition was exciting and competitive, but they still need more Namibians to take an interest in this sport. “We really want to grow the sport of bowling. If anyone is interested in learning about this vibrant, game they can contact our clubs’ representatives in Windhoek and at the coast.”

The president added that this year there won’t be international bowling competitions but as a federation they have plans of hosting the African States Tournament in September. “This is not a guaranteed competition yet, because we are still waiting to see what regulations government will have in place due to Covid-19. So, if things don’t change, we will not host this event,” he said.



Trials

Wells said that the NBA will be hosting trials in two weeks’ time to select more players that can represent the national team when bowling gets back to competitions.

The second round of the lawn bowling national league is scheduled for 17 and 18 April with Namib Park Bowling and Rossmund Bowling clubs taking each other on in Swakopmund.

The third round will be held during the weekend of 3 and 4 July with Namib Park travelling to Windhoek to battle the central bowling clubs, while the final round will take place during the weekend of 24 and 25 July, with central bowling clubs travelling to Swakopmund for the final showdown.

For more info or to join clubs, contact Eros Bowls Club (Freddie Fouche at 081 124 1465), TransNamib Bowls Club (Anjuleen Viljoen at 081 292 2476) and Windhoek Bowls Club (Horst Zimny at 081 124 8514). – Nampa

