Common mistakes made when selling a home

10 November 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the most important investments one will ever make. When it comes time to sell the property, it could be financially devastating to make a mistake.
Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, says there are a few common mistakes that sellers can avoid to ensure that they maximise their return on investment.
“There are several errors that can be easily avoided if one is aware of them. That is why I always recommend that the first step every seller takes is to partner with a real estate professional. As experts in their local suburb, real estate professionals can share all the tips and tricks so that seller avoid making costly mistakes when listing their home,” says Goslett.
In a recent blog, RE/MAX LLC writes that sellers who avoid these five preventable mistakes could close a home sale following a smooth and worry-free process…

1. Neglecting necessary repairs
Some sellers ignore major repairs in hopes of closing the sale before anyone notices. However, these are almost always identified during the home inspection process, and it will likely halt the sale until repair – or an agreement – can be reached. To streamline the selling process, assess any serious repairs before listing the home. It may feel unnecessary to spend money on repairs when the home is being sold, but it will ensure that the property passes inspection, and it could possibly even ensure that higher offers are made on the property.

2. Failing to prepare the home for showings
An important part of preparing a home for showings is to minimize the amount of visible clutter and other personal items. Buyers are better able to envision themselves in a depersonalized space, so it is advisable to store away any clutter that would distract an interested homebuyer when they enter a room. Tidy up all surfaces, including bookshelves, end tables and kitchen countertops. By cleaning up any clutter, rooms should also appear larger, which could also lead to higher offers being made on the home. It is important to remember that buyers will likely form an opinion of the home before they enter the front door, so remember to tidy up the exterior too. Depending on the season, this could include anything from weeding flowerbeds, to putting out planters or touching up chipped paint on the house’s exterior.

3. Not taking professional listing photos
These days, the home buying process often begins online. Listing photos can make all the difference when attracting homebuyers. Even the most luxurious of homes will receive far fewer clicks if they aren’t presented with high-quality photos. Having a professional photographer take the listing photos is always best. Photos should have ample lighting to help a room appear more spacious. The home should also be prepared just as you would before a showing to make sure the home looks at its best in the photos.

4. Leaving ‘room to negotiate’
Many sellers set the asking price higher to ‘leave room to negotiate”. This often just leads to buyers overlooking the home as it falls outside their price point. A real estate professional can help guide sellers to a realistic listing price. Sometimes, setting a price that is disproportionate to the value of the property means that the home will sit on the market for longer. The longer the home is on the market, the cheekier buyers get with their offers because they assume that the seller will be desperate to sell. The closer a home is listed to fair market value, the quicker it will sell – and often for a higher price than if it were originally listed at an over-inflated price.

5. Underestimating the closing costs
There are various costs associated with the selling process that many sellers often fail to budget for. There might be costs involved in getting the home ready for sale, including some routine repairs, staging costs and possibly professional listing photos. As the sale progresses, there will also be various closing costs associated with the transfer and registration process, moving expenses, and real estate agent commissions that will need to be paid.

The best way to avoid any surprises along the selling process is to involve a real estate professional from a reputable brand. “Selling a home is a complicated process. There are many spots where homeowners could get it wrong if they do it alone. Involving a real estate agent should be viewed as an important investment decision that will secure maximum profits on the sale of the home,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Where to start the house hunting process

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

4 days ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

1 week ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

1 week ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

1 week ago - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Three truths every first-time buyer needs to know

2 weeks ago - 22 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is...

How agents benefit an experienced buyer or seller

2 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

Upsides to downscaling

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2021 | Life Style

Lockdown restrictions caused many to seek out more space after being confined to their homes. While this presents a good option for some homeowners, others...

Valuable features to add to your home

1 month - 22 September 2021 | Life Style

Each buyer will have unique preferences, but there are some features that tend to be more popular than others. Knowing what these features are can...

How to buy a house cash

2 months ago - 10 September 2021 | Life Style

When purchasing a property through home finance, buyers may end up spending the equivalent of what the property is worth in interest over the course...

Latest News

New relay records set

10th of November 08:37 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and...

Cohen wins again

53 minutes ago | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.CFC 1 and its club...

Celebrating the children of the...

17 hours ago | Education

Yolanda Nel November 20 marks World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.Unicef, together with the non-profit organisation...

Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker...

Bluetick online clothing store to...

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Business

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers...

O&L awards Value Stars

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group last week hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year.The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees...

'Lone Man' loses head, arms

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] vandal broke off and stole the arms and head of the only urban “Lone Man” stone figure.After the owner saw the damage...

Zybrand se ‘Vlerke Neer’ roer...

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Zybrandt is een van die mees opwindende nuwe stemme in die Afrikaanse musiekbedryf.Sy debuut-liedjie “Anders” wat vroeër vanjaar uitgereik is, het verskeie posisies op radio-trefferlyste...

OLAF opens

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Load More