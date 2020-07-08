Community dream becomes a reality

#JourneyingTogether

08 July 2020 | Social Issues

Xenophone van Wyk recently won N$30 000 towards his efforts in Tsumeb’s informal settlement of Kuvukiland, through the Bank Windhoek #JourneyingTogether social media campaign.
He was the third winner of the competition, which concluded in May 2020.
As a change maker actively taking creative action to solve a social problem, Van Wyk entered Bank Windhoek's #JourneyingTogether initiative intending to assist community members of Kuvukiland. They are currently experiencing adverse challenges in fetching water over long distances from water points.
As part of his community’s solution, Bank Windhoek assisted in sourcing 14 iron water wheelbarrows, each with a capacity to carry four 25 litre water containers, which would decrease the number of trips a household would have to make to water points. Fourteen families identified by Van Wyk benefitted from his win.
A professional first aid responder who also runs a non-governmental organisation known as Helping the Homeless, Van Wyk said nothing fills his heart with joy more than seeing others' lives improve. He said that when Bank Windhoek announced that he was a winner, he knew that the opportunity would elevate his need to help others. “My gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek, for granting me the opportunity to make a change in my community,” he said.
Bank Windhoek's #JourneyingTogether social media campaign is part of the bank's brand campaign launched in 2019. Contenders who wanted to bring about change were interviewed on camera and shared ideas on how they would positively contribute to making a difference in their communities if they had a certain amount of funds. The videos with the most public votes on Bank Windhoek’s social media platforms made it to the finalist rounds and eventually made it to the finals.
Winners so far are registered nurse Imelda Katjau from Windhoek and Swakopmund's Mervin Gaoseb.
With a dream of making a difference in the lives of TB patients, Katjau’s wins went towards her community initiative of setting up a soup kitchen, which provided healthy meals to TB patients who were not taking their treatment due to a lack of regular nutrition. Gaoseb nominated Anna’s Soup Kitchen, which offers weekly meals to over 200 children in Swakopmund’s DRC informal settlement.
To see all of the winner’s videos, visit the bank’s Facebook page.

Similar News

 

Ethanol donation for sanitiser

1 week ago - 01 July 2020 | Social Issues

The health ministry received 12 000 litres of 96% ethanol valued at around N$1 million from BW Kudu last week, which will be used for...

Food parcels for Otjozondjupa

1 week ago - 29 June 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the value of N$120 000 that will benefit 200 households in the Otjozondjupa region today (29 June).The handover took...

Bags of food through Bag of Hope

1 week ago - 26 June 2020 | Social Issues

Vulnerable families impacted by Covid-19 received N$166 000 worth of food parcels consisting of maize meal, pasta, Weetbix, Cornflakes, juice and soup packets, thanks to...

Food for 225 families

2 weeks ago - 22 June 2020 | Social Issues

Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries recently distributed food parcels to 225 families living in the Okahandja Park informal settlement.The church also donated 20 food parcels to the...

Warming hearts, warming bellies

2 weeks ago - 22 June 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • Simon NameshoArmed with foam cups, brötchens and a warm winter soup, the Communications and Marketing department at the University of Namibia drives around...

US food distribution continues

3 weeks ago - 16 June 2020 | Social Issues

The United States government through the World Food Program (WFP) continues to deliver food assistance during the state of emergency.The life-saving support program which intends...

Brand new clothes from vulnerable communities

4 weeks ago - 09 June 2020 | Social Issues

N$2.8 million worth of brand new surplus stock to help families in need will be donated by Woolworths in an ongoing effort to address challenges...

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

1 month - 08 June 2020 | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

PAY on the go

1 month - 29 May 2020 | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme...

Bank assists with Covid test kits

1 month - 27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

Latest News

A marathon of a hackathon

9th of July 08:57 | Technology

The UNDP Namibia Accelerator Lab has partnered with the Namibia University Science and Technology (NUST) Tech Hub and Green Enterprise Solutions in hosting a virtual...

Masks, sanitizer for shebeens

16 hours ago | Society

Sanitizer and masks valued N$80 000 were handed over to the Namibia Shebeen Association (NASA) by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week in support of...

How agent fees can lead...

19 hours ago | Economics

The impact of Covid has been felt across all sectors of the economy, resulting in high levels of unemployment and reduced household income levels.Selling a...

Full steam ahead for buses,...

19 hours ago | Transport

General secretary of the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (NABTA) Pendapala Nakathingo said public passenger transport, especially taxis and long-distance buses, can start loading passengers...

Physical education at schools in...

20 hours ago | Education

The ministries of education and sport together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and representatives from NANSO, NSSU, UNICEF, Physically Active Youth (P.A.Y.), Basketball...

Outcry over supermarket GBV

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a customer assaulted an employee at a Pick n Pay store in Windhoek, residents took to social media, stating that this type...

Phosphate mining remains a thorn...

21 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] environment minister Pohamba Shifeta withdrew a clearance certificate for planned phosphate extraction due to pressure by conservationists, the future of the controversial...

One charity helping others

22 hours ago | Society

The Fighting Lives Charity Trust donated detergent, canned food and baby clothes to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme...

Community dream becomes a reality

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Xenophone van Wyk recently won N$30 000 towards his efforts in Tsumeb’s informal settlement of Kuvukiland, through the Bank Windhoek #JourneyingTogether social media campaign.He was...

Load More