Community recycling initiative launched

Global Recycling Day commemorated

15 March 2021 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.
The project is run in conjunction with Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) and the City of Windhoek’s Solid Waste Management division in the Samora Machel constituency in Windhoek.
The RNF sourced three recycling “igloos” in early 2020 as part of its commitment to enable communities (where no household recycling takes place) to have a collection point for their recyclables.
Given the RNF motto of “Taking hands today for a cleaner Namibia tomorrow”, it was decided to partner with DWN, which already has its Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) programme in this constituency, together with the support of City of Windhoek’s Solid Waste Management Division (SWM).
According to DWN: “The collaborative igloo community recycling initiative between DWN, RNF and City of Windhoek SWM came at the right time. Solid waste is a massive challenge for most informal settlements, and introducing community recycling in Hadino Nghishongwa of Samora Machel constituency, is a milestone for piloting sustainable sanitation enterprises which makes provision of solid waste management facilities and creating educational awareness on how to manage and recycle waste.”
The collection and sorting of the recyclables will also remain within the community – with a resident waste collector responsible for the processing of the recyclables.

Educational drives
In order to create awareness about the importance of good waste management and the value of recycling, educational teams from both the City of Windhoek and DWN will be active within the community over the next few weeks, to introduce and encourage the sorting of their household waste.
Anita Witt, coordinator of the RNF: “With Windhoek growing at a rate of approximately 5% annually, the collection of waste places a great demand on our municipal services. Creating awareness for proper waste management and the importance of recycling, the launching of this collection bin is a highlight for the RNF – not only enabling the residents to do the right thing, but also minimizing what goes to Kupferberg landfill.”
From the DWN’s side Project Coordinator Sheya Gotlieb Timo said that recycling initiatives in the informal settlements is silent, but it is also an opportunity and solution to challenging issues of solid waste ending up into riverbeds. “Although many communities need awareness on the importance of this before any initiations, the CLTS project areas have been sensitized on waste management and therefore are ready to pilot the igloo recycling drum.

‘Opening doors’
“The introduction of Solid Waste Management in the CLTS project areas has opened doors for more innovative options that could be used for piloting. With improved understanding and change of social behaviour toward managing household waste in an appropriate way, it has proved to work after community sensitization and outreach awareness programmes,” Timo said.
The launch of the recycling igloo within this community will be beneficial in these areas:
• Keeping Windhoek clean and minimizing what goes to Kupferberg Landfill, which is nearing capacity;
• Provision of the igloo will create a physical space of awareness on how and the importance to recycle and the waste type that could be recycled;
• Setting a scene for educational component with the possibility of it turning the idea of recycling into various creative viable opportunities for local entrepreneurs in solving the solid waste management issues in their communities.

Similar News

 

Win with water!

3 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) is running a photo contest specifically aimed at youth in Southern Africa in honour of World Water Day...

Shifeta irked by CITES

3 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

Environment, forestry and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta is disappointed by the “arrogant” modus operandi of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild...

Underwater cultural heritage in the spotlight

4 days ago - 11 March 2021 | Environment

A regional meeting on the protection of underwater cultural heritage in Africa is currently underway in Windhoek.The two-day virtual meeting, which began on Wednesday, is...

Communities at risk

4 days ago - 11 March 2021 | Environment

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism is intensifying its efforts to address the current increasing devastating human-wildlife conflict incidents in some parts of the...

Going green this Commonwealth Day

6 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Environment

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.Katjavivi said this...

Southern hyenas ‘don't overexploit any prey species’

1 week ago - 08 March 2021 | Environment

Conservation is a priority at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation – not just to provide evidence-based, scientific data but to heighten educational values when working...

Eerste skatting van Namibië se dolfynbevolkings

2 weeks ago - 01 March 2021 | Environment

Die Namibiese eilande se mariene bewaringsgebied (bekend as NIMPA), wat 25% van die algehele kuslyn van Namibië beslaan, en een van die grootste mariene bewaringsgebiede...

‘Stop poaching our aloes!’ – CoW

2 weeks ago - 28 February 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has issued a warning to members of the public that anyone caught harvesting or trading the Aloe plant without approval...

Activists say no to Okavango Delta oil exploration

2 weeks ago - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

'La Niña responsible for seal deaths' - researchers

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2021 | Environment

Swakopmund • [email protected] have now established the reason for hundreds of female Cape fur seals aborting their foetuses during the last months of 2020.The research...

Latest News

Community recycling initiative launched

15th of March 15:12 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

21 minutes ago | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Same sex couple appeal to...

26 minutes ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that...

A heart from women

34 minutes ago | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

Arrows fly at St George’s

1 hour ago | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

President visits Osona Village

19 hours ago | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

On death and taxes

19 hours ago | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Reho school fire being investigated

19 hours ago | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.In a police...

Local procurement pushed

19 hours ago | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

Load More