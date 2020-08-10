Computers for Olaf Palme PS

Pictured here are Y Moeller (Fesmedia Africa), W Mbamba, J Hangula (Principal), S Stemele, R Egumbo (MICT), C Hangula (ISOC), A Shilongo, L Jordan and R Von Luttichou. Photo contributed.

The Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung’s media project, Fesmedia Africa, handed over four computers to the Olaf Palme Primary School in Goreangab in the capital last week.

Fesmedia Africa is committed to access to information which is now vital, now more than ever.

Access to information in general in an educational setting is important for building a skilful, knowledge–based and literate society. Education provides the basis for developing innovation, science and technology, in order to harness resources, industrialize, and participate in the global knowledge economy and to enable Namibia to take its rightful place in the global community.

Information and communication technology (ICT) has been used in many parts of the world to improve the quality of and increase the access to information, and everyone should make an effort to contribute to ICT’s advancement in Namibia.

At the handing over, Principal Julia Hangula welcomed Fesmedia’s team and the representatives from the Internet Society (Namibia) and the Ministry of ICT. She said that Fesmedia Africa knew of Olaf Palme Primary School’s teacher Wilfred Mbamba because he was a Mandela Washington Fellow in 2018 and he operates the Hatika Adult Education Centre in Goreangab. When he was contacted about the donation, he said that since Hatika lacked electricity, the donation would be better utilized by the school where he teaches.

Fesmedia Africa’s Programme Support Manager, Lis Jordan, applauded teachers’ passion and hard work, while Collin Hangula of the Internet Society (Namibia Chapter) also spoke, explaining that one of the issues ISOC is working on is increasing internet connectivity to schools.

MICT Development Planner Raimo Egumbo was also present at the handover and confirmed his Ministry’s commitment to seeing ICTs in the classroom and encouraged everyone to play what part they are able to in seeing this come to pass by 2030.

