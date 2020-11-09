Concrete support for CAN

Suremix Walvis Bay and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) thank all clients who participated in the #thinkpink challenges throughout October, marking #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. Suremix donated N$5 for every cubic metre of ready-mix concrete sold during the month, to the association. In this way, a total of N$12 815 was raised. Pictured FLTR are Tinus van Zyl (CPP Suremix), Rolf Hansen (CAN) and Ryno Pienaar (CPP Suremix). Photo contributed

