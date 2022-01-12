Conditions ripening for rain
Namibians worrying about the lack of rain in most areas to date this rainy season, could take comfort in a weather outlook posted today by LandWater, a meteorological interest group on Facebook.
Landwater today issued a statement highlighting some of the reasons behind the delay in rainfall so far this season, but underlines that conditions are improving and are paving the way for a potentially very good rainfall season in most parts of Namibia.
The author warns that Namibia can still expect “very heavy rain” from the second half of this week until next week, and at least two or more rainfall waves to follow.
Even though chances for rain are diminished for the north-west, the author says the outlook indicates that “the rain waves will push feelers there - although it remains somewhat more uncertain.”
LandWater also warns that there is potential for “next-level” rainfall and warns Namibians to stay alert.
The author writes that while La Niña promotes a more favourable rainy season, it is no guarantee for good rain cover as other factors also play a role.
LandWater furthermore explains that upper atmospheric conditions (upper air) has played a role in the delay of the rainfall season this January. “The powerful waves in the upper air produce upper trough — elongated low-pressure regions — and cold-core upper cyclones — closed low-pressure systems with the ‘infamous' cut-off low,” LandWater post explains.
Further: “A significantly more challenging rain space appears over Namibia when the upper air moves rain energy more powerfully to South Africa, with the "bankrupt" westerly wind often dominating. This all happens within good sense and reason due to the placement of the surface air pressure systems.”
The LandWater author notes that this dominance is waning.
Another factor is sea temperatures at the Atlantic Ocean, which have been “colder than average for some time”.
LandWater explains that sea temperatures along the coast are a crucial driver of weather along the western coast of Southern Africa. “When the water next to Namibia is too cold (or hot) it undermines (or supports) rain.”
In line with improved chances for rainfall, LandWater notes that sea temperatures have changed over the past three weeks.
LandWater says the collective changes are a strong indication that “very heavy rain” could be just around the corner in most parts of Namibia.