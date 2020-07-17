Connectors of positive change
Capricorn Foundation launched
17 July 2020 | Social Issues
The Capricorn Foundation will be funded by the group and its Namibian operating entities.
The Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund has to date been the main contributor to the group’s social investment. Since inception in 2001, the fund has been widely recognised for its positive contribution to Namibian communities through a number of projects in the areas of job creation, entrepreneurship, education and health.
The Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund will continue to support a number of its signature projects, in addition to its financial support to the Capricorn Foundation. The foundation will also solicit funds from other donor companies, individuals and organisations which share its vision, goals and philosophy.
Heading the foundation until a substantive appointment is made, is Marlize Horn who has more than 23 years’ experience in the field of corporate social responsibility, and who played a leading role in the establishment of the foundation as well as the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund in 2001. She will work closely with a management committee and the board to coordinate and manage the day-to-day running of the foundation and to ensure that the proper governance processes are implemented.
Changemakers
The foundation’s main aim is to act as a vehicle through which the group manages its corporate social responsibility activities, by identifying or creating programmes, projects or organisations that need support. By contributing to these programmes, projects or organisations, the foundation aims to make a positive impact on local communities, within the foundation’s chosen key investment areas.
The Capricorn Foundation will work closely with the Group Brand & Corporate Affairs department on the #Changemaker programme, which encourages employee volunteerism in communities.
“With the establishment of the Capricorn Foundation, we live up to our brand promise of being Connectors of Positive Change. We are eager to partner with like-minded foundations/institutions to address national concerns and to more actively engage our stakeholders to identify community needs,” Horn said.
Focus areas
The foundation focuses primarily on economic advancement (specifically on entrepreneurial skills development) and education and training, as well as health (particularly major dread diseases and mental health), projects that address the basic needs of vulnerable groups, and programmes that contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
For more information about the foundation, send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], or visit www.capricorn.com.na or the Capricorn Foundation Facebook page.