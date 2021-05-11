Conservancy feeds their own children

Children from the Omatako Combined School are happy to receive food donations from the N?a Jaqna Conservancy. Photo contributed

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and pre-schools in their conservancy.

The Nyae Nyae Development Foundation of Namibia is assisting the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy to improve their governance along with financial support from the European Union.

In total, the conservancy has distributed nutritious food to the value of N$96 000 to 16 schools and pre-schools this year.

Chairperson of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy, Sarah Zungu, says: “Education is important, and our children cannot learn well and stay motivated on an empty stomach. We are happy that we can use our income to support this good cause, and hope to be able to do this for many years to come.”

Food security is always a precarious issue as drought, weather or countless other factors can impact food supply. Therefore, being in a position to again distribute food, is an important development.

The community together with the support and assistance of both the European Union and Nyae Nyae Development Foundation hopes to be able to distribute food to the community every year.

