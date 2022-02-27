Considerations when using chemical remedies in crop production

27 February 2022 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks Saisai

Chemical remedies such as herbicides, fungicides and pesticides are increasingly being used in most crop production operations as they play a vital role in ensuring a successful crop production season.
Herbicides are chemical remedies that are traditionally sprayed on weeds to reduce their competition effect with desired crops. Fungicides are conventionally chemical remedies used to control fungal diseases in crops such as tomatoes and potatoes. On the other hand, pesticides are remedies that are used to control micro-organisms such as ants, insects and worms that may cause harm to a farmer’s crops, by chewing, sucking or stinging on crops.
However, there are several considerations that farmers must bear in mind before applying these remedies.
The first consideration a crop farmer must bear in mind before buying any chemical remedy such as a pesticide, herbicide or fungicide is to understand the problem that needs to be addressed. For example, a farmer must not buy a herbicide like Glyphosate to address an army worm pest outbreak. Moreover, it is crucial for the farmer to know the active ingredients in the chemical remedy and the target group of pests, fungi and weeds it eradicates.
Additionally, the farmer is advised to check whether the remedy is selective or non-selective. This will ensure that the farmer understands that selective remedies only target certain problematic micro-organisms and spare beneficial organisms such as Ladybird bugs and Praying Mantis that are usually natural enemies of pests such as aphids and ants or insects as they prey on them.

Effectiveness
The second consideration is to check the expiry date of the specific remedy to ensure its effectiveness in addressing the identified problem. Additionally, the farmer must follow application instructions adhering to the correct dosage and mixing requirements to give the chemical remedy a chance to correctly carry out its function.
Thirdly, it is important for the farmer to check if the chemical remedy is corrosive or non-corrosive, this will assist the farmer to avoid injuries such as skin burn when handling the remedies. Most remedies must be handled with protective gear that prevents corrosive injuries that may result from the remedy’s reaction with the skin.
The last consideration when buying and using chemical remedies is to have an application program that rotates the products that one uses to address challenges such as weeds, fungal infections or pests. Rotating chemical remedies ensures that the targeted weeds, fungi and pests do not develop resistance against the remedy used.
Overall, crop farmers should understand the mentioned considerations to successfully correct issues that may limit yield potential.
Finally, a farmer must understand that after using the chemical remedies there should be a withdrawal period before one can harvest and consume produce after spraying any remedy. Usually, the withdrawal period is always indicated on the instructions for use leaflet. If one consumes produce that were sprayed using chemical remedies it may result in death.
*Hanks Saisai is Agribank’s Technical Advisor: Crops & Poultry.

Similar News

 

Hierdie boorman wil boer

4 days ago - 24 February 2022 | Agriculture

Martin Nambundunga is ’n jong deeltydse kommersiële saaiboer in die Okahandja-distrik.Hy is ’n boorman van beroer, wat ’n jaar gelede begin boer het.Hy sê hy...

A happy worker, is a productive worker

3 weeks ago - 02 February 2022 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiFarming businesses are vital enterprises that produce food for all people in any country. They generate income for their owners and ensure...

Things to consider when buying crop seeds

3 months ago - 29 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop farming is an agricultural activity that involves the tilling or cultivation of the land to ensure its preparedness before a farmer...

Understanding urea supplementation

3 months ago - 25 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe use or role of urea is not well understood, apart from it being labelled as a risk to livestock.Urea is a...

Selection is key to optimal livestock performance

3 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

Farming: Poultry production considerations

3 months ago - 23 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiPoultry production is a farming enterprise that involves the rearing of various birds like chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and quails with the...

Funding for agri ministry

3 months ago - 11 November 2021 | Agriculture

Yolanda NelThe Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) received funding from theAfrican Development Bank (AfDB) to undertake two feasibility studies as part of...

Weaner championship comes to a close

3 months ago - 02 November 2021 | Agriculture

For the tenth consecutive year, the Agra Weaner Champion Series took place in its current format. This year, 15 weaner auctions held between 14 July...

The basics: learning from the previous rainy season

3 months ago - 01 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibian farmers eagerly anticipate a favourable rainy season as forecasted; however, the signs of climate change still linger.Every rainy season has become...

Understanding fertilizer application methods

4 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe rainy season is around the corner and most farmers anticipate good rainfall this season. Sufficient rainfall has several benefits that are...

Latest News

Breakfast for Heart Foundation

10 hours ago | Social Issues

Cardiovascular diseases are prevalent in Namibia, contributing up to 30% of the total deaths in the country. In light of this, the Namibia Heart Foundation...

City's income, expenses in the...

1 day - 27 February 2022 | Local News

During the most recent Windhoek City Council meeting, a schedule was proposed to prepare the statement of estimated income and expenditure for the 2022/2023 financial...

Considerations when using chemical remedies...

1 day - 27 February 2022 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiChemical remedies such as herbicides, fungicides and pesticides are increasingly being used in most crop production operations as they play a vital...

Biggest US business delegation yet...

1 day - 27 February 2022 | Business

On Monday (28 February), representatives from several major US companies will begin a visit to explore investment and commercial opportunities in Namibia.Akunna Cook, a visiting...

Disability and discrimination

1 day - 27 February 2022 | Events

Windhoek • Tjiueza Tjombumbi1 March is Zero Discrimination Day. The United Nations together with other international organisations created this day to combat all forms of...

Indonesian embassy visits east

3 days ago - 25 February 2022 | Local News

The Indonesian ambassador to Namibia, HE Eddy Basuki, recently paid a visit to Gobabis, where he met headman Wallace Finnies. During the visit, the two...

Don’t miss Aladdin in the...

3 days ago - 25 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid halted productions in the last two years, the Anchen Wille Dance Academy is extremely excited to bring another beautiful production to the stage...

No money, no maintenance

3 days ago - 25 February 2022 | Sports

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received only N$3 million for the current financial year (2021-22), with which eleven public sports facilities, 13...

GBV-hof word ’n werklikheid

3 days ago - 25 February 2022 | Justice

In Desember 2021 het die regering die Katutura-landdroshof as ’n hof vir geslagsgeweld (GBV) geïdentifiseer, en toerusting word tans geïnstalleer wat in die komende maande...

Load More