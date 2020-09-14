Constituency change for Eros residents

14 September 2020 | Government

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) called on residents in Windhoek’s Eros suburb who previously registered in Windhoek Rural to change their current constituency to Windhoek East.
In a media statement, the ECN said all residents of Eros with voters cards indicating Windhoek Rural, should do the change before the deadline tomorrow.
It said residents can visit the ECN head office or go to the various registration points set up around their constituency to make the changes so that they are eligible to vote in the regional council and local authority elections set for 25 November 2020.
Registration points where residents can go, include the Suiderhof Military Base, Centaurus High School, the open space next to Metro Shopping Centre in Kleine Kuppe, Paramount Medical Centre and Windhoek Gymnasium, the ECN said. – Nampa

