Construction begins for N$500 million Avis development
07 March 2022 | Infrastructure
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade Verna Sinimbo, IPBF chairman Albin Ilovu and regional councillor for Windhoek East Brian Black.
Project coordinator Martha Kakonda said that since marketing began in November 2021, they have sold about 80% of the erven in phase 1 of the development. Phase 1 comprises 38 erven of an average of 896 m² each at N$1 000 per square meter. It also includes eight common residential plots on which townhouses will be built.
The total development, which will be built in three phases, will consist of 206 houses and 195 luxury townhouses. The development will also boast an international conference centre, its own hospital and a shopping centre.
The IPBF says their 371,976 m² development is expected to cost N$564 million.
Sinimbo said 3 500 jobs would be created during the construction of the smart town. - [email protected]