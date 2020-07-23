Construction in full swing at new US embassy

23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new US embassy campus in Klein Windhoek, for a historic groundbreaking ceremony earlier today.
Johnson introduced to Matundu and Kahungu the design of the modern, state-of-the-art new embassy campus before the three ceremonially broke ground on the project.
Johnson called the building of a new US embassy “an investment by the United States in our 30 year relationship with Namibia”, saying the facility would be the future platform from which the two countries would partner on issues from health to trade to protecting Namibia’s wildlife for decades to come.
Completion of the new campus is scheduled for 2023.
According to Johnson, its design evokes Namibia’s beautiful landscape, featuring materials including red sandstone and light-coloured limestone. Landscaping will use exclusively indigenous trees and other plants, and the facility will make use of solar power to generate 50% of the main chancery’s power needs.
In her remarks, Johnson highlighted how both Americans and Namibians are building the new embassy. The US construction firm BL Harbert is already employing more than 200 Namibians on the site. During the three years of construction, more than 2 000 Namibians will be employed at various stages.
Campus construction will significantly benefit the local economy, Johnson said.
In addition to job creation, the US construction firm is currently procuring goods and services from more than 50 Namibian companies. The project is already injecting more than U$700 000 (around N$11.5 million) into the local economy each month.

