Construction sector remains in a pinch

The construction sector contracted by 11.8% in 2020 as activity in the sector declined severely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, FirstRand Namibia economist Ruusa Nandago said.

She said the decline was mainly reflected in reduced expenditure by government on civil engineering works and this was a result of the redirection of funds from the development budget towards Covid-19 related expenditure. “Several private sector projects were also delayed during this period owing to uncertainty regarding the pandemic and raw material shortages owing to supply chain disruptions.

“The severe contraction in the construction sector is unsurprising, as the sector entered the pandemic on weak footing. Before the pandemic, the sector’s three-year growth average stood at 11.5% year on year, as the weak economy resulted in a slowdown in demand and dampened investor confidence in the sector,” she said.

Nandago said this was exacerbated by the fiscal consolidation drive by the government which led to a slowdown in the completion of infrastructure projects and delayed payments to contractors. Furthermore, bottlenecks in public procurement have led to delays in several capital projects that would benefit the industry.

The approval of building plans, a leading indicator of future construction activity, has also been under pressure, averaging -41% in the last quarter of 2020.

“Looking ahead, the sector is expected to remain under pressure as the government once again reduced expenditure on the development budget as it faces pressures from a Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue shock and the need to continue redirecting expenditure towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, weak private sector investment will likely persist until the economy shows prospects of recovery through much-needed business reforms,” Nandago concluded.

