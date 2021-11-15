Construction starts on second phase of airport road

15 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]

A billion dollar donation by China Aid will be used to build the second phase of the new bypass to Hosea Kutako International Airport.
The chief executive of the Roads Authority (RA), Conrad Lutombi, handed over the work on a construction site near Neudamm to the Zhong Mei Engineering group on Friday.
The 21.3 km dual carriageway will run from the airport to the turn-off to Dordabis and includes three intersections and two bridges.
According to Lutombi, upon completion traffic and cargo will be able to move faster on the route.
The phase of the project must be completed within three years. The Namibian government will pay for the rental and maintenance costs of the contractor's and engineers' camps.
The Chinese Embassy in Namibia has appointed the contractor in collaboration with the RA and government under the auspices of the Chinese Project Management Enterprise (CPME). Only Chinese companies in Namibia could apply for the job. UK Namibia has been appointed as a local consultant.
According to Lutombi, about N$120 million will be spent on the Namibian contractor and subcontractors, while between 270 and 300 employees will be employed. The majority will be Namibians.
The project manager, Hongtao Huang, said Zhong Mei was honoured to be the contractor.
According to him, training and the transfer of skills will take place and use will be made of local services and goods.
“We are excited and look forward to the opportunity to work with the project teams, to deliver this project on time, at high quality and at specifications,” he said.
The University of Namibia's Vice-Chancellor, prof. Kenneth Matengu, was also present. Unam provided the land for the site and will also supply water to the contractors.

