Convenience at your fingertips

Engen launches app

23 September 2021 | Technology

In a first for the Namibian petroleum industry, Engen has brought retail convenience to your by introducing a ground-breaking new mobile app.
Available for download from Google Play, the Apple App Store and the Hauwei App Gallery, the Engen App enables customers to order groceries and take outs at the click of button, for either delivery or pick up between 08:00 and 20:00.
“We deliver your order or bring it to your car for collection”, says Christian Li, Engen’s Managing Director in Namibia.
To mark the launch of the app, Engen is offering exciting incentives, with the first 100 customers who order online for N$300 or more receiving their delivery free of charge and earning double loyalty points.
“Customers who download and register can also earn rewards instantly by playing the ‘Scratch and Win’ games,” adds Li.
With Covid-19 hygiene protocols still front and centre, the Engen App offers motorists a safe and contactless way to pay for their fuel and convenience store purchasers.
Adds Li: “We are extremely excited to launch our new user-friendly Engen App, which offers 24-hour access to all our products and services via a secure cashless payment mechanism.”
The Engen App boasts exciting rewards and gamification features, including instant Win & Spin and Scratch & Win games; Smiles$ loyalty points, and digital vouchers.
“Our customers can receive loyalties and rewards with every purchase, as well as a cashback option which can be used in exchange for goods, services and payments,” says Li.
Cashless payments can be made by either using points accumulated or via a linked credit or debit card.
“You can also send a gift voucher via the Engen App to other users as well as to people who are not on the App via a specified cell phone number which is sent via SMS.”

