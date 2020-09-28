Converting a garage into a granny flat

Pros and cons

28 September 2020 | Life Style

As an unfortunate by-product of the lockdown, many households have been forced to combine owing to a loss of income.
To cut costs, the easiest solution to accommodate an additional family member is to work with whatever space a household already has, which often leads to a garage conversion.
When converting a garage into a living space, homeowners are encouraged to consider the impact this will have on the resale value of the home.
According to Adrian Goslett of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, the potential investment value of a garage conversion is incredibly case specific. “While it is a far more practical use of space if your garage has been sitting empty for the last few years, homeowners should bear in mind that future buyers might not share these sentiments.
“For properties situated close enough to business and shopping centres to allow for the use of taxis for everyday commutes, or for properties situated within walking distance to public transport, garage conversions can be a definite value-add. However, for homes situated deep in the suburbs far removed from public transport, getting rid of a garage might not have as positive of an effect on the resale value of the property,” he says.
Goslett adds that while garage conversions have greater appeal globally, the lack of reliable public transport makes this option somewhat less appealing within the local context. “As a way to work around this, homeowners could create an alternate, secure parking spot by building an awning over the driveway and installing an electric gate around the property,” he recommends.
Beyond this, Goslett highlights that garages are often people’s warehouses for things that typically do not belong inside the house. “Things such as lawnmowers and power tools are going to have to find a new home. Those who undertake a garage conversion should consider adding additional storage space somewhere else in the home or purchase a small outdoor shed in which to store these items.”
One of the biggest benefits of renovating a pre-existing space is that it will be much more affordable than building an entirely new structure from scratch. Goslett just cautions homeowners not to under-budget on this renovation. “Garages are often not well insulated and can sometimes have insulation issues. The bare bones for a room might be there, but it can take a large financial investment to make the space habitable.”
For those who are still uncertain about whether to go ahead with the garage conversion, Goslett recommends getting in touch with a local real estate agent to ask for their advice. “An experienced estate agent will know if others in your suburb have done the same and whether it helped sell their property. You can even ask them to prepare valuations on your home for both pre- and post-renovation to help you decide whether the conversion will add or detract value,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Erindi goes global

17 hours ago | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Selling, buying? Here’s how the asking price is set

5 days ago - 23 September 2020 | Life Style

The process of buying and selling real estate can be complex, especially for those who have never been through it before.To shed some light on...

Adjusting to the responsibilities of homeownership

1 week ago - 15 September 2020 | Life Style

You’ve taken the leap: Bought your first home!And now suddenly reality has hit…The truth is new homeowners are likely to go through a period of...

Shrink your carbon footprint – here’s how!

2 weeks ago - 08 September 2020 | Life Style

Covid-19 has awakened the world to how quickly we can change our behaviours when confronted with a crisis that threatens our very existence. Yet, once...

Save time when house-hunting online

3 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Life Style

Today’s technology streamlines the house-hunting process to help buyers sift through the hundreds of listings available and narrow down the options. When buyers complement the...

Spring clean to reduce the stress of lockdown living

3 weeks ago - 01 September 2020 | Life Style

Café coffee has been replaced by a countertop coffee pot and commuting to work means going from bedroom to kitchen. Spending more time indoors right...

Moving? Do so safely

1 month - 27 August 2020 | Life Style

Moving homes can be a physically draining task. Deciding to make use of a professional moving service can eliminate a lot of the hassle and...

Peaceful dreams

1 month - 25 August 2020 | Life Style

The countless sleep monitoring and wind down apps currently available paint a worrying picture of the health of our sleeping habits. With our high-powered lifestyles,...

Staying stylish

1 month - 20 August 2020 | Life Style

Well-designed kitchens and bathrooms are invaluable assets to sellers as most buyers will consider these rooms to be either the deal breaker or a deal...

New beer on the Horizon

1 month - 19 August 2020 | Life Style

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) introduced a new non-alcoholic flavoured beer - Horizon, available in three flavours.According to NBL’s Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, “Horizon broadens...

Latest News

Omboga powdered spinach soup hits...

51 minutes ago | Business

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling...

Erindi goes global

17 hours ago | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Schools MTB league off to...

18 hours ago | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

Namibia's children celebrated

21 hours ago | Events

Namibia, through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, celebrates the day of...

Covid-19 kills Hats & Roses

21 hours ago | Events

The annual Cancer Association of Namibia Hats & Roses ladies event scheduled for the first Saturday of October in Windhoek, followed by a second event...

HOPE Fund ICU monitors for...

21 hours ago | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last...

Access to information essential

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) is commemorated today (28 September) under the theme “Access to Information - Saving lives,...

Converting a garage into a...

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

As an unfortunate by-product of the lockdown, many households have been forced to combine owing to a loss of income.To cut costs, the easiest solution...

Police warn of car scammers

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Crime

NamPol has again warned members of the public about a syndicated seen on social media advertising second-hand vehicles for between N$15 000 and N$20 000...

Load More