Cooking up a plan to empower women

Joey Swarts from the office of the katutura constituency development committee, ?zlem G?ven?, the country coordinator of TIKA and the Turkish ambassador Berin Makbule Tulun. Photos Ester Kamati

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the Lidar

Foundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.

The six-week programme, established earlier this year, has already trained 75 young women, 30 of

which have been able to secure employment. The beneficiaries receive skills such as basic cookery

and baking; financial literacy; hygiene; etiquette; and emotional intelligence. At the end of the free

programme, each participant receives a certificate of completion.

Serley Kaxas, the foundation’s executive director, described the program as fully comprehensive.

“Lidar looks at the women who do not have a good qualification to go into traditional colleges to

study to find a job.”

She said that the foundation is proud to enjoy support not only locally, but through their

international partners as well. She reiterated the foundation’s vision “to educate as many women as

we can in our community” to build a better future for the country.

At the event, Turkish ambassador Berin Makbule Tulun advised young women not feel hopeless or

submerge themselves in negative energy. “Turkey is here for you,” she said.

She shared that Turkey is not one of the richest countries in the world, but is considered the most

charitable nation. According to the ambassador, since opening its doors in 2014, the TIKA office in

Windhoek has been developing projects in all regions of Namibia in areas like health care, capacity

building, education, training and agriculture.

TIKA country coordinator Özlem Güvenç said that the agency has been part of projects in over 150

countries, in line with their mission to contribute to sustainable social and economic development of

partner countries.

She was pleased that TIKA could provide the young women with kitchen goods and equipment to aid

them in receiving the necessary skills to provide for their families and improve their standard of

living. “Strong girls make strong women; strong women makes stronger families, stronger

communities, stronger companies, stronger leaders, stronger ideas and stronger solutions.”