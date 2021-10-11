Copper smelter for Witvlei

Environmental clearance certificate issued

11 October 2021 | Business

Witvlei • [email protected]

Following the recent attainment of an environmental clearance certificate, construction has begun to erect a mobile modular copper smelter in the Witvlei area.
The smelter project of approximately N$70 million (U$4.5 million) will start with a research and development phase, says Ben Biwa of New Horizon Investments Group. The group has partnered with the Witvlei town council, with the latter owning 5% of the joint venture.
The new plant is being built between the Witvlei abattoir and the existing Namchar charcoal plant. It is located on the farm Okatjirute, around 2km from the B2 main road between Windhoek and Gobabis.
Town council made 4.6 hectares available and also invited the developer to come and view land for housing.
The chief executive of the town council, Hendrik Muisoor, said in a letter of January 2021, that the land is not allocated indefinitely, and asked that the executive director of New Horizon, Berend van den Berg, keeps council abreast of developments.
New Horizon uses EXRAM Technology from South Africa’s 1 tonne dome furnace technology built by their compatriots Global Smelters.
Biwa said the smelter is modern and because it is manufactured in modular form, “we just have to put the modules together. We are almost done with it,” he said.
“We will start with trial runs. This is the first of its kind in Namibia, because it melts copper oxide, unlike the copper sulphides that are smelted at Tsumeb. It is much more environmentally friendly and we can almost call it a ‘green project’,” he said.
Initially, the plant will offer up to 40 jobs, specifically where possible for residents of Witvlei who council will be identify, but at full production, 100 jobs can be created, Biwa said.
The plant will be able to produce 556 tons of black copper per year, from ore sources within the country, from exclusive license areas in Omaheke and owned by the group, and from their copper mine on a farm near Kamanjab, Biwa said.
During the public consultation process, concerns were heard about air pollution, groundwater and traffic especially as more large trucks will use the roads.
According to Cuvepalm Consulting's environmental impact study, air pollution can be controlled by a cyclone air purifier, and water demand limited with controlled runoff that can reduce groundwater pollution.

Similar News

 

Tap A Meal continues to deliver

11 hours ago | Business

Tap A Meal, the Namibian based food delivery application for smart devices – was established 18 months ago. In this time, Namibia and the world...

Namibia’s Regto David honoured in Dubai

11 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa...

Search for copper at Gobabis

5 days ago - 06 October 2021 | Business

Gobabis • [email protected] in the Gobabis area can expect visitors next week when an electromagnetic aerial survey kicks off in the area on Thursday, 14...

The future of in-ear advertising

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Business

Did you know that the first radio commercial aired in the USA on 28 August 1922? Now, close to 100 years later, brands are still...

Sustainable investment opportunity for future-fit African startups

2 weeks ago - 27 September 2021 | Business

While 2020 was a record year for investment into the African tech startup ecosystem, with more startups raising more money from more investors than ever...

Buy Namibian – online!

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Business

Shoppers are now able to purchase beautiful Namibian arts and crafts online through the newly launched www.namibiacraftshop.com .The online shop mitigates the impact that the...

Ministry, EU warn against fake posts

3 weeks ago - 19 September 2021 | Business

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the European Union have noticed more and more online attacks and campaigns sharing false information.The latest false public...

USAID, NMA award top exporters

3 weeks ago - 14 September 2021 | Business

Representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) presented trophies to the two winners of the first ever...

Big investment in local manufacturing

1 month - 08 September 2021 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

MTC aims for N$3 billion mark

1 month - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Latest News

Namibia’s Regto David honoured in...

11 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

12 hours ago | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

Copper smelter for Witvlei

12 hours ago | Business

Witvlei • [email protected]Following the recent attainment of an environmental clearance certificate, construction has begun to erect a mobile modular copper smelter in the Witvlei area.The...

Namibia off the red list

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Government

Good news for the tourism industry, is that the UK has removed Namibia from the so-called “red list”, which will ease travel.The travel easing is...

Crime syndicates more devious than...

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Crime

NamPol warned businesses and banks to be extra vigilant for criminal syndicates involved in defrauding and stealing from shops and banks across the country.In a...

UNAM victorious

1 day - 10 October 2021 | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Rugby Club are back to their winning ways after beating their cross-town rivals Western Suburbs 36-29 at the UNAM Sports...

Fairest Chani heads to fairest...

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Events

Namibia’s reigning Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, jets off to France on Saturday, where she will be attending MIPCOM 2021 - the world's largest television market....

Fuse remains in the oil...

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

3 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Load More