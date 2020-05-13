Coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for fraud

13 May 2020 | Opinion

“During the [Covid-19] recession, we can expect not only more fraud to occur but also more existing fraud to be discovered.”
So says Bruce Dorris, president and CEO of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). Furthermore, he warned that this “perfect storm” is not a time for companies to let down their guard when it comes to audit, compliance and internal controls.
Instead, they should be bolstering those efforts. “This is especially true with more remote employees, but also because the pressure, or motivation, to commit fraud rises significantly in periods of economic uncertainty,” says Certified Fraud Examiner of Exactech Forensics, Mario Fazekas.
He says this pressure forms part of the “fraud triangle”, which comprises Pressure, Opportunity and Rationalisation and is the key to understanding the impact Covid-19 has on fraud risk within organisations.
Working from home with little to no supervision and oversight provides an ideal opportunity for fraud while the need to pay bills, medical expenses and other family needs provides the pressure.
Rationalisation is the final and critical element.
“We say ‘critical’, as there will always be opportunities and pressures – it is whether we are able to justify them, or not, that leads to frauds being committed,” he says.
These are some of the rationalisations that your staff members could be contemplating at this very moment:
• Survival ethics – many employees will steal to buy food – feeding families is a priority;
• Job losses – employees who are being laid off will have little respect for their employer’s assets;
• Lack of employer empathy – some employers have not treated their employees with compassion during this most stressful time;
• Reduced employee benefits such as pay-cuts, reduced commissions, and no bonuses, so stealing from the rich boss can be easy to justify;
• Anxiety about employer sustainability – some employees may be concerned that their employer may go bankrupt so they could be tempted to steal while they can;
• Drop in employee morale – a general depression due to this sudden pandemic with all its related panic, isolation and uncertainty about the future, so defrauding may provide some immediate security.

Job dissatisfaction
In 1983, after studying over 12 000 employees, Hollinger and Clark published research where they concluded that employee deviance is primarily caused by job dissatisfaction. They went on to say that “all of us have a sense of our own worth; if we believe we are not being fairly treated or adequately compensated, statistically we are at much higher risk of trying to balance the scales.”
Hence it’s important for employers to try and put employees at ease, especially during these uncertain and fearful times. One way is to survey staff members to show them that you care and to find out how they are feeling and what the organisation can do for them.
Remember, it can take just one disgruntled staff member to bring a company to its knees. Survey data can help employers expose any existing or potential ethics issues, providing direct and honest feedback regarding what employees are seeing and hearing.
One option is Surveyfiesta – a market research and surveying platform that simplifies the collection, analysis and reporting of market related data. The platform provides research services to clients to help them observe, learn and make informed business decisions based on real actionable data.

