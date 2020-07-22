Could you be Namibia’s Tourist of the Year?

Here's looking at you! Could you be Namibia's Tourist of the Year? Participate in Tourismus Namibia's exciting competition to win a fantastic prize. Photo Pixabay

If you love creating videos and sharing them on social media platforms, you stand the chance of not only winning a great prize, you can also become the Tourist of the Year 2020!

Join the Tourismus Namibia team and share your experience when visiting a lodge or a holiday destination.

To promote local tourism, Tourismus Namibia has teamed up with Vivo Energy Namibia, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Journeys Namibia, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), N // a'ankusê and O&L Leisure.

“We all want to not only promote local tourism, but discover the Tourist of the Year with Namibians,” says Tourismus editor, Frank Steffen.

So, if you enjoy travelling, camping, visiting places on back roads, watching wildlife and enjoying our Namibian people and culture, you qualify to take part in the competition. “We want you to do all these and share your experience with us,” he says.

All participants have to do is keep an electronic diary of their trip: Take photos and videos while planning your trip, along with visuals of your trip to your destination and special attractions, and get it to Tourismus.

Thereafter the team at Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will help you make a video story of your travel experience. Once done, visitors to the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) in November will be encouraged to vote for the best and most popular travel experience.

And then, the title of Tourist of the Year (along with the prize) could be yours!

