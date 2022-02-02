Council aims to revitalise Khomas
Approval for spending almost N$4 million on small capital projects in Windhoek was granted when the Khomas Regional Council met on Friday for the first time this year.
Of this amount, N$400 000 has been set aside for upgrading the aquaponics project at the Dagbreek School for mentally handicapped children. N$150 000 has been allocated for WiFi internet connection and five new computers for the Katutura Community Library, while N$500 000 is budgeted for equipment for A. Shipena Secondary School's science laboratory.
The regional council is also making N$1 million available for the renovation of the Hakahana clinic.
This budget falls under the Small Capital Projects program through which the regional council wants to improve living standards for the region's residents. Funding for projects is allocated according to policy and all constituencies are advised to bring proposals to the council.
Committees for community development must provide input on project proposals that must be between N$100 000 and N$1 million.
The council also approved the support of vulnerable children to return to school, by providing stationery, school bags, clothing and shoes.
Furthermore, the regional council has agreed to make provision to protect vulnerable residents without shelter from the cold during the winter season.
According to council spokesperson, Mekeloye Nambili, N$500 000 was budgeted for each of the two projects.
Praise
On the same occasion, the Khomas regional governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, praised the council and the Windhoek City Council for their joint response to fires late last year, as well as floods early this year.
“I am pleased that our region's disaster risk management committee has been officially appointed and confirmed in the Government Gazette,” she said, encouraging constituencies to ensure their own committees are set up quickly.
Other pressing issues she has highlighted include the placement of pupils in Khomas schools, noting the shortage of teachers and classrooms. Records indicate that 240 grade 1 and 366 grade 8 pupils have not yet found a place in Khomas. Furthermore, the influx of residents from other parts of the country is a burden on Khomas’ limited resources, while littering is another worrying issue, she says.
Board chairman Shaalukeni John Moonde, said that since the appointment of current councillors last year, council has managed to drill and install boreholes worth N$1.7 million and is currently spending another N$1.8 million on the borehole project in the Khomas rural constituency.
He said the regional council also erected 84 mobile toilets in the constituency, worth N$1.2 million, and continues to build another 74 at a cost of N$1.3 million. He added that more than 80 beneficiaries benefited from N$1.5 million made available for equipment and materials for small businesses.
The council also awarded N$20 000 to Never Give Up Butchery at Groot-Aub, N$19 000 to!Gan-!Gan Poultry at Aro-Vlei Camp 7, and almost N$38 000 for Prime Paradise Mixed Farming and Training at !Horoxas.
Moonde said 48 classrooms were built at various schools for N$14.9 million and eight nursery school classrooms for N$1.8 million, while almost N$100 million has been earmarked for the completion of construction work at the Havana Project Secondary School and the Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School.